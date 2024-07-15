Zen Essentials Enters The Skincare Conversation

There’s no shortage of skincare products out there to choose from these days but Dr. Alexes Hazen saw a void in a saturated world. She set out to create Zen Essentials, a new line with multiple health benefits that remains luxurious and good for your skin. She tells The Daily about this her new range of products and their numerous benefits.

You have a range of products! Tell us about them!

Dr. Alexes Hazen: At Zen Essentials, our philosophy centers on inclusion and equality in our collective journey toward health and wellness. We invite our customers to embrace a skincare routine that goes beyond the surface, fostering a radiant connection between your skin and the nourishing elements we meticulously infuse into every product.Our brand is clean luxury skincare meets nature in every drop. We have meticulously crafted our products to offer the perfect fusion of cutting-edge science and natural ingredients—all at affordable prices. Each product is thoughtfully packaged in sustainable, elegant glass, reflecting our commitment to both luxury and environmental responsibility. Our product lineup includes: Longevity Drops, Milky Facial Cleansing Drops, Zen Essential Scar Cream, Zen Essential Scrub and Zen Hydration Bomb.At our core, we believe your skin deserves the utmost care and attention. That’s why our formulations are meticulously crafted, free from harmful additives and unnecessary chemicals. Our ingredients, which you can explore in detail on our website, include: Jojoba oil Shea butter Coconut oil Grape seed oil Meadowfoam seed oil Vitamin B5 Probiotics, And more…

Why did you feel the need to create a line? What was missing?

I wanted to create a line that would be effective, environmentally sound, healthy, and nourishing—something I could be proud of for its health benefits. What was missing in the market was a luxurious and effective, non-toxic, all-natural skincare line. While there are natural products, they often lack the luxurious feel and effectiveness for rejuvenation and anti-aging. On the other hand, high-end glamorous products tend to be toxic and not all-natural. We sought to combine the best of both worlds. As additional inspiration for a nontoxic all natural line for sensitive skin – I developed allergies to many common chemical additives to beauty products. I wanted to create a truly all-natural line that is clean beauty at its foundation.

What’s been the most fascinating part of launching a line?

The most fascinating part has been the privilege of talking to so many patients and clients about their skincare needs and desires. Additionally, I have enjoyed learning about cutting-edge technology and discovering the best and most effective ingredients to incorporate into our products. We’re also launching my own podcast this week, which I’m incredibly excited about. I’m passionate about holistic healthcare, longevity, anti-aging, wellness, and wellbeing. This podcast is where stories of transformation will come to life. I’m eager to bring together a diverse group of inspiring people to discuss topics that cover all of the above, as well as empowerment, overcoming challenges, and the paths to a happier and healthier life. My secret is to approach things with a sense of fun and sometimes less seriousness, because ultimately, we’re all here to feel good.

How can we find the products?

Our products are available online through our website, hazenessentials.com, and on our Instagram @hazenessentials. They can also be found at our office store and at ROWM Beauty in Brooklyn’s Park Slope. If you visit my private clinic located at 535 5th Ave. Fl 29 in NYC, we offer facials, and the products are available onsite.

Tell us a little bit about your professional background!

I am a New York City-based aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in breast surgery, facial reconstruction, gender-affirming surgery, body contouring, and aesthetic procedures including fat grafting and non-invasive skin rejuvenation techniques. I attended medical school at Brown University School of Medicine and completed my residency at the prestigious NYU Plastic Surgery program, followed by a fellowship in microsurgery also at NYU. In addition to running my private practice in Midtown Manhattan, I am an Associate Professor at the Hansjorg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center. I have been an educator and practicing surgeon for over 25 years, receiving numerous awards for both teaching and my work as a plastic surgeon. I have co-authored over 60 publications, many of which have won awards. I also host Doctor Radio’s plastic surgery show and my own podcast, The Dr. Zen Podcast, on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify.

Busy! What do you love most about your job?

I love helping people transform their lives and become the best versions of themselves. Being a part of that process, whether in a small or large way, is a gift that I cherish.

What other services do you offer at your practice?

We offer a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, hair transplant and rejuvenation, comprehensive skincare and rejuvenation including skin tightening, fillers, Botox, and non-invasive fat removal.

What’s your secret to having great skin?

Great skincare starts from the inside out. Good nutrition, staying hydrated, plenty of sleep, and stress reduction are key. For the outside, gentle cleansing, ample hydration, and loving tender care for your skin are essential. The products you use make a difference—you want non-toxic, natural, gentle yet effective products that nourish and rejuvenate your skin.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.