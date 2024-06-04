The Cool Eye: Some of the Chicest Fashion Girls Talk Hamptons IYKYK’s

Anyone that heads to the Hamptons during the summer months understands that there are two schools of thought as to what one’s plans Out East may look like: There are those that by day are first to the beach, drinks in hand, with friends at their side, and by night are hitting up the latest restaurants and clubs to pop up from Southampton to Montauk. Then there are those that prefer to stay home to entertain friends and family, take lazy afternoon strolls to the beach, and sprinkle in a few mid-week runs to town to participate in the workout class du jour. From the sound of it, most of our favorite fashion girls seem to prefer the latter. But who says you can’t do a little bit of both *wink wink*!? Here’s looking at you Tanya Taylor! Read more below to see exactly what these chic insiders have on their agenda this summer.

WHO: Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Creative Director & CEO, Alejandra Alonso Rojas

WHAT: I am thrilled to spend July in Shelter Island, our beloved happy place where we have a home. I am most looking forward to long days at Sunset Beach, a favorite spot where we enjoy lunch daily. They are always so attentive to our son, and the atmosphere with games, a pizza truck, ice cream, and great music – the DJ is from Spain too – is unbeatable. We also love Vine Street, Leone, and The Pridwin hotel for chilling and catching the sunset. Long bike rides to Shell Beach and fires at Silver Beach near our home are a must-do for us as beach lovers. I am also eager to try the new Wayan restaurant in the Hamptons, as it is one of my favorite spots in the city. Can’t wait for another amazing summer Out East!

Images: Courtesy

WHO: Tanya Taylor, Founder & Creative Director, Tanya Taylor

WHAT: I am most excited for my husband to make his epic Aperol Spritzes for our friends in our garden, followed by us all walking down the road on a warm July night for pizza at Moby’s, and then going to Stephen Talkhouse for a 90’s cover band, sweaty dance fest–truly, nothing is better.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Jessie Randall, Chief Creative Officer, Loeffler Randall

WHAT: I am most looking forward to a ‘cut and come again’ flower garden I am putting in at my house. I’m so excited to be able to cut my own flowers all season! Although I’m sure I will still snag a few bouquets from Ocean Road Flowers flower stand on Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton, the best very around.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Katie Hobbs, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, Cara Cara

WHAT: Every summer about a dozen couple besties rent the illustrious Kelpie Sailboat for a sun-drenched day of lounging, swimming and drinking iced rosé. The almost century-old schooner features the most exquisite teak deck adorned with crisp white lounge chairs to match the sails. She’s captained by the lovely Shannon Carleton also attired in chic white ensembles that perfectly complement her dashing crew. We usually set sail around lunch and will cruise back into Sag Harbor just after sunset. It’s an annual tradition that spans almost a decade and I absolutely cherish it.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Trisha Gregory, Chief Brand Officer, Amazon Luxury Stores

WHAT: I’m most looking forward to spending time Out East this summer with my baby–long, morning beach walks, first dips in the pool and just being surrounded by nature. A favorite is Longhouse Reserve. And I can’t wait to browse in some of the new shops, like The Row in Amagansett and Khaite and Bonpoint in East Hampton! Might even hit Forma Pilates first!

Image: BFA

WHO: Rebecca Minkoff, Founder & Designer, Rebecca Minkoff

WHAT: I am excited to be Out East most of the summer, taking classes with Pilates by Beth and hosting an end of summer dinner. My first two weeks I am taking a much needed vacation after filming, so I am looking forward to being lazy, hitting up the beach, visiting all the various farm stands, and seeing my Hamptons friends. And I can’t wait to visit Sabrina Rudin’s Spring Cafe Aspen pop up at the new Post House gym in Sag Harbor.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity Fashion Stylist

WHAT: I am most looking forward to farm stand finds at Amber Waves, Round Swamp, and of course, the little ones on the side of the road that just sell fresh berries. Hosting dinner parties with friends at home is also something I’m excited for, and those long beach days at Georgica Beach, where the sand starts to sting a little and the sun kisses your cheeks.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Stefanie Stein, Casting Director

WHAT: Like most, I look forward to summers Out East for the beach hangs (usually at Sagg Main) and BBQ dinners with family and friends. During the day, you’ll also find me at Forma Pilates in Sag Harbor, and at night, having cocktails at the Rosewood Mayakoba at Topping Rose House.

Image: Courtesy