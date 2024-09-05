Lady Gaga Goes Mad For Vogue, Sean O’Pry’s Dashing Nobis Campaign, Plus! FIT Toasts Simon Porte Jacquemus…

Lady Gaga Goes Full Harley Quinn For Vogue’s October Issue

Put your paws up! Lady Gaga is back in full force while promoting her new movie Joker: Folie à Deux, kicking off with a new Vogue cover. For the magazine’s October issue, the star is draped in feathered Balenciaga couture for an editorial inspired by her role as off-kilter supervillain Harley Quinn. Mother Monster’s accompanying feature also runs deep, discussing her new acting project, love for music, and recent engagement. Love is in the air!

Sean O’Pry Fronts Nobis’ Chic Fall 2024 Campaign

Swoon alert! Sean O’Pry is front and center in Nobis’ fresh new Fall 2024 campaign. Captured walking through New York City, the heartthrob and star model is suited up in the label’s minimalist jackets and coats. Jewel-toned trousers, shirts, and knits complement the range with a contemporary finish—and create a sharp range of looks for the new season. Time to bundle up!

All images: Courtesy of Nobis

The Couture Council Of The Museum At FIT Honors Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Fashion Career

Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ latest role: award winner! The dashing designer touched down in Manhattan on Wednesday, where Dr. Valerie Steele honored him with the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT)’s 2024 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. Held at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, the Nordstrom-presented event raised funds for the Museum at FIT’s future programs and exhibits. Guests included co-chairs Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz and Sarah Wetenhall, as well as Pete Nordstrom, Joyce F. Brown, Ken Downing, Douglas Hand, Yaz Hernández, Julie Macklowe, Melissa Mafrige-Mithoff, Fern Mallis,Mona Aboelnaga Kanaan, Lizzie Asher, Alina Cho, Christian Cowan, Marisol Deluna, Carole Divet Harting, Meredith Marks, Lara Meiland-Shaw, B. Michael, Liz Peek, Kara Ross, Hal Rubenstein, Lauren Santo Domingo, Jean Shafiroff, Ramona Singer, and Rickie de Sole. In addition to Jacquemus’ award, the occasion also found student Patrick Garry awarded the Museum at FIT Student Award. And that’s not all: we hear Jacquemus also revealed his debut NYC store will open in Soho in October!

Next Management Announces New Who’s Next Digital Division

Next Management is taking bold steps forward with its latest initiative! The artist and model management company has just launched its Who’s Next by Next Management division in partnership with creative director Andrew Warren, according to sources. Their new program aims to expand the social media profiles of the models already on Next’s roster, leading to a larger presence in the digital age. We’ll keep an eye out for them across our feeds!

Chloë Sevigny Suits Up For The Cut‘s Debut Solo Print Issue

Surprise! The Cut is branching out from New York magazine and launching its first-ever solo print edition. Chloë Sevigny is along for the ride, covering the title’s new issue in vintage-inspired corporate suiting, discussing topics from parenting to turning 50. While we wait for the issue to hit newsstands, there’s plenty of excerpts to discover from her featured cover interview on TheCut.com.

