Exciting Changes Ahead at Nemacolin

The folks at Nemacolin are at it again! This fall, the luxury resort located in rural Pennsylvania will unveil a major reimagination with the opening of The Grand Lodge. Maggie Hardy, Nemacolin’s owner and CEO and a true visionary, tells The Daily about the incredible additions to the property that will be unlike anything they’ve ever done before. The real-life magic continues!

Tell us about what’s ahead at The Grand Lodge!

The Grand Lodge is spectacular. It’s an all-suite, thoughtful, and contemporary interpretation of Nemacolin’s original lodge, complete with 56 incredible suites. Each suite includes exclusive butler service and personalized amenities, all with access to a new restaurant and bar and all of Nemacolin’s renowned activities. Guests’ arrival experiences will be taken to another level with the hotel’s new lobby featuring a two-story split staircase, crackling fireplace, and luxurious décor to welcome them. There will be unique spaces for the fun, whimsy, and unique personality Nemacolin is known for. The suites will feature mid-century lighting, jewel tones, and gold and marble accents. Some will have a fireplace or a balcony. Make-believe will come to life within each room, where guests will find grand four-poster beds and boutique embellishments. The bathrooms are an experience within themselves with chandeliers and luxurious accents—many with freestanding soaking tubs—inviting guests to unwind after a day of activities around the resort. These details are only a glimpse of the magic of The Grand Lodge.

How is this different from the other places to stay at Nemacolin?

The Grand Lodge is like no other Nemacolin accommodation. The transformation of the original lodge is an extraordinary addition to the property, and it’s a testament to Nemacolin’s legacy here in Pennsylvania. It’s one more way we’ll deliver the real- life magic we’re known for. With nine types of suites, featuring marvelous furniture and elegant décor, a stay at The Grand Lodge will exceed expectations and have guests never wanting to check out. From the moment guests arrive through the glass porte cochere, they’re greeted and escorted into the lobby by a dedicated butler team who will deliver a stay that will exceed expectations.

What are the new amenities?

We’re excited to debut a new restaurant and lounge with the opening of The Grand Lodge. Fawn & Fable will offer guests sustainable, locally sourced ingredients incorporated into delicious dishes served with a modern touch and a fairy tale vibe. Circle Bar, the hotel’s cozy barroom lounge, will invite guests in for a lavish cocktail experience by expert mixologists. The Study, adjacent to Circle Bar, will offer a quiet spot to unwind and relax. There are unforgettable experiences behind each door at The Grand Lodge.

Who was on the design team?

This incredible project wouldn’t have been possible without the work of skilled architects and designers including 84 Lumber; Martik Brothers, Inc.; Moncur Design Associates, Inc.; and Gensler. There are countless others who have brought about the vision of this team to deliver the wonder of The Grand Lodge.

What new restaurant options can guests look forward to?

As part of The Grand Lodge reimagination, we are debuting Fawn & Fable. The restaurant is farm-to-table, overseen by Chef Tyler Hutchinson, and pays homage to the culinary tradition of our wonderful Laurel Highlands. Fawn & Fable will be an elevated experience, offering a menu of steakhouse classics that use the finest locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. We are partnering with local artisans and purveyors from across southwestern Pennsylvania to create the most idyllic dining experience. I don’t want to give too much away, but I invite you to have a seat at our table and dine with us for this unforgettable culinary journey. We also plan to revitalize Barattolo, our signature Italian restaurant, which has exciting surprises in store once it reopens. The Tavern is being wholly reimagined and transformed in an incredible project which will be announced in 2024.

This sounds like a destination within a destination. Was that the intent?

Precisely. With the reimagination of The Grand Lodge, we wanted to keep the integrity of the building’s history while elevating the accommodation. The hotel is intended to be the ideal destination at the resort. The suites will be curated with various themes, transporting guests to a new world they haven’t experienced at Nemacolin. The butler service allows visitors to step away from vacation tasks such as unpacking, ironing, forgotten items, and last-minute reservations, and it invites them to focus on their time away with one another through fine dining, unparalleled experiences, and making a lifetime of memories.

Tell us more about the butler service!

Butler service will begin the minute a reservation is made for The Grand Lodge. Our expert butlers will ensure every detail is taken care of. From curating itineraries to around-the-clock service, they will bring the magic of Nemacolin to life. Our butlers know that no request is too outrageous and are prepared for any task from the routine to the unexpected. Traditional white-glove service will be available to all guests of The Grand Lodge, along with personalized services, a selection of special amenities, and curated menus.

You’re a major traveler yourself. What were some of your inspirations from your own trips?

There are almost too many to name. As you know, The Chateau was modeled after Ritz Paris, one of my dad’s favorites. Much of the inspiration I draw from my travels is conveyed in smaller details throughout the resort and the Nemacolin experience. The Woodlands Club members receive a leather trunk as an inspiration for elevated travel. The Chateau’s Afternoon Tea service, teapots, and teacups are an homage to some of the most elevated experiences I have had the pleasure of enjoying. The art that guests enjoy around the property is a part of my family’s collection, showcasing hundreds of our special pieces. The Peak’s year-round pool is there because who doesn’t love to sit in a hot tub and watch the snow fall? Many of Nemacolin’s magical moments are inspired by my travels, and I continue to draw inspiration for the resort from my adventures.

What are you most excited about with this new change?

Being able to unveil The Grand Lodge this Fall is exciting enough in itself, but once the venue is open, I cannot wait for our guests and members to experience all the hotel and resort offers across our 2,200 acres. This feels like one of the best-kept secrets that I’ve been holding, and welcoming guests through the doors is incredibly exciting. Seeing sketches and renderings come to life through the hard work of architects, designers, decorators, and builders has been incredible, but removing the fence and the construction vehicles may just be the best part before we open the doors and cut that ribbon. Our guests, members, and associates are family, so after keeping this incredible offering from them for the last nine months, I am excited to invite them in to share the wonder. This reimagination is the catalyst for a number of other projects we have embarked on this year and will continue into 2024. There’s so much more ahead!

Why did you decide to make this change?

The original Nemacolin lodge was a wonderful accommodation and a great representation of the historic property my father and I fell in love with and began to build together. The Grand Lodge marks an evolution in Nemacolin’s history. Following our 35th anniversary, we began “The Grand Reimagination,” which is a multifaceted approach to bring the future vision of the resort to life beginning with The Grand Lodge. The inspiration behind this project is to continue providing exceptional service within a new experience for our guests and members while simultaneously acknowledging Nemacolin’s rich history.

We know you love the holidays. Tell us about Hardy’s Holiday Village and what’s going on there.

The Hardy’s Holiday Village is going to be like nothing anyone has ever seen before— at Nemacolin or elsewhere for that matter. From elves to carolers to a complete setup of storefronts and whimsical offerings, this holiday season will be filled with a lot of surprises and delights. We’re going to have the best local and global artisans for guests and members to experience and purchase gifts from. Unparalleled performances will be a staple this holiday season, and you wouldn’t believe the attire designed exclusively for the team members who will make this magic happen. Everything one could dream up for the holiday season will be right here at Nemacolin. I don’t want to give away too much about Hardy’s Holiday Village, but I will tell you that once you enter, you’ll be transported to another dimension of holiday fun.

What would you say you’re most looking forward to this fall at Nemacolin?

Fall has always been my favorite season at Nemacolin. Seeing the leaves change and blanket the hills in vibrant oranges, reds, and browns continues to inspire our autumn happenings at Nemacolin. I’m looking forward to our Halloween celebrations, such as themed movie marathons, a costume contest, and a trick- or-treat parade to the Halloween House Party. All our events will be, dare I say, spooktacular! Capping off the fall season will also be the launch of Hardy’s Holiday Village on November 23, as we light up Nemacolin and celebrate for the rest of the year.

