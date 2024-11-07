Wondering where to book your next international vacay? Luxury Travel Intelligence is here to help! The LTI organization determines the top luxury hotels brands in the world every year—and this year’s annual list holds plenty of surprises for your next trip.

This year, Mandarin Oriental Hotel took the cake for Best Luxury Hotel Brand, at 81.6%—marking its second year in a row atop the list. LTI’s report noted that the Mandarin improved in many areas in 2024, specifically from opening new locations, establishing strong customer loyalty, and determination to maintain excellence.

Other top spots from LTI’s list—which expanded from 12 hotels to 15—include new entries Bulgari and Dorchester Collection. Familiar names from last year’s list returned as well, including Oetker Collection, Aman, and Six Senses.

“This year’s increase in the number of brands featured, from 12 to 15, along with the reduction of the number of properties brands require to qualify, from ten to eight, has created an intriguing outcome,” said LTI CEO Michael Crompton in a statement. “The inclusion of Bulgari is particularly prevalent as they are a very focused and well-managed organization, with each property delivering a truly ultra-luxury guest experience. With ongoing senior management shifts across the brands, continued eye-watering investment levels, and the aggressive competition in chasing the growing High Net Worth travel spend, who knows what next year will bring? In the meantime, congratulations to all 15 brands; they fully deserve the recognition.”

Here are this year’s results, reflected as percentages, with last year’s positions in brackets:

1. Mandarin Oriental 81.6% (1)

2. Bulgari 81.3% (New Entry)

3. Oetker Collection 80.7% (2)

4. Six Senses 80.2% (4)

5. Aman 78.1% (5)

6. One&Only 77.4% (8)

7. Rocco Forte 76.8% (9)

8. Rosewood 75.1% (10)

9. Belmond 73.9% (6)

10. Auberge 72.1% (3)

11. Dorchester Collection 71.8% (New Entry)

12. Four Seasons 71.5% (7)

13. Peninsula 70.1% (11)

14. COMO 69.7% (New Entry)

15. Raffles 69.4% (12)

