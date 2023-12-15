Nana Jacqueline & Tina Leung Hosted A Festive Takeover Of The Russian Tea Room

Luxe fashion label Nana Jacqueline is in a category of its own, so for the backdrop for a holiday season dinner, it required a venue equally as unique. Glamour was certainly served at said venue last night, as attendees dressed in the latest collection descended on famed Manhattan institution, The Russian Tea Room.

With style star and friend of the brand Tina Leung on co-hosting duty, the evening welcomed guests to a candlelit supper party in a private room nestled upstairs in the Art Deco-style restaurant on West 57th Street. Upon arrival, tastemakers were greeted with ribbon-adorned flutes of Champagne and cocktails—one way to warm up from the freezing cold temperatures outside—while they got to work snapping outfit pictures against the mirrored walls, fire place, and table laden with festive red roses and velvet bows.

Each person had chosen their pick from the recently-launched A Love Letter to London collection, which brings together retro-inspired details like fur trims, matching gloves, lace panels, ruching, and embellishment, which they paired with sparkling shoes from Sebastian Milano. As a special take home from the evening and an early Christmas gift, the brand sent everyone home with pieces from its party season-approved jewelry offering.

A seated three-course meal included the eatery’s classic dishes like Caesar salad, salmon in lemon sauce, and wild mushroom stroganoff, finished off with a delicious and rich Tiramisu. Among those who joined designer Jacqueline Zhang and Leung for the evening of fun were Dorothy Wang, Vanessa Fuchs, Amy Lefevre, Afiya Bennett, Laura Kim, Cait Bailey, Kate Bartlett, and many more.

Images: BFA

