Halima Aden’s Comeback (Via A Vogue Cover!), Chloé Teams Up With ERES

Halima Aden is back after a three-year hiatus from modeling

Model and activist Halima Aden has returned to the spotlight, gracing the cover of Vogue Arabia’s May 2023 issue. It marks the first time that the Somalian-American hijabi-wearing 25-year-old has took part in a fashion-related project in three years. Aden vocally quit the industry by taking to social media in 2020, and in the issue, she goes into the reasons why with the publication’s editor in chief Manuel Arnaut. Top of her list was a lack of privacy and respect for models, down to the fact there would often be no changing rooms. Her grueling and demanding schedule, which required up to 45 international flights a month, was also a major reason. Of her decision to announce she was quitting modeling via social media, she says: “My message resonated with people because I was honest, but I was also young. If I could go back, I wouldn’t have delivered it on Instagram. I really wouldn’t have.” In the accompanying editorial, Aden is photographed in the blue-tined Moroccan village of Chefchaouen in an array of Chanel, Schiaparelli, Dior, and more. It’s a homecoming of sorts too, as she previously graced the cover back in 2017—becoming the first-ever veiled model on the cover of a Vogue edition.

Chloé teams up with ERES for a beachwear collection

Take us to the sea! Chloé has joined forces with elevated swimwear brand ERES on a range of swimsuits and bikinis that marry the label’s ultra chic guise—it’s part of the Chanel group, so you know it’s oozing luxury—and Chloé’s commitment to effortless style and sustainability. The Chloé x ERES swimwear is made from Peau Douce: an innovative second skin material created by the swimwear brand from castor oil-based polyamide that doesn’t compromise on shape, comfort, or durability. Mediterranean-inspired colors make up the palette, such as ‘summer night,’ ‘iconic milk,’ ‘red ochre,’ and the Net-a-Porter exclusive, ‘dark honey.’ The dreamy collection is comprised of must-haves like the Philippine, Panama, and Pacific swimsuits, the Polynesia Palau and Papuasia Peru bikinis, embroidered linen Patricia shirt and Palona skirt, and—not forgetting one of the house’s best hits—there’s a covetable Palma basket bag in the assortment too. The Chloé x ERES collection will be available in Chloé and ERES boutiques and online from May 5.

