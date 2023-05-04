Versace Taps Dua Lipa To Design A Collection, Gisele For Jimmy Choo, RIP Edward O’Sullivan, Plus! The Latest From Betsey Johnson…

Versace and Dua Lipa have co-designed a collection

Who can keep up?! Versace and Dua Lipa want you to pack your bags and head to Cannes—mentally, at least—to witness the unveiling of a see now, buy now collection on May 23. The high summer collection, titled La Vacanza, will be revealed with a runway show while Cannes Film Festival is taking place in the South of France, although the fashion event is not affiliated with the film festival. It’s the latest step in Lipa’s relationship with Donatella Versace. In September 2021, the pop starlet opened and closed the luxury label’s Milan Fashion Week show, marking her runway debut, while her song Physical played as the soundtrack. She’s also worn Versace on tour, appeared in a Mert and Marcus-lensed campaign for Fall ’21, and showed off custom Versace at numerous award ceremonies including the Grammys. “I am absolutely thrilled to have codesigned the women’s La Vacanza collection for Versace with Donatella,” Lipa said. “She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her to give me the honor of codesigning this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.”

Gisele fronts Jimmy Choo’s Summer ’23 campaign

‘The Body’ has a new gig. Today, Jimmy Choo unveiled Gisele as the star of its latest campaign, shot on location in Miami. The Brazilian runway legend, who graced the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night solo for the first time, was captured by Carlijn Jacobs in brand favorites like the Agave gladiator flat, pearl-embellished Fayence, and handwoven Bon Bon Bucket bag. The 42-year-old mom-of-two was styled for the campaign by Imruh Asha, and also features in a short film highlighting the styles. How many calf raises would we have to do in our Choos to gain legs like these?!

Edward O’Sullivan, celebrity stylist, has died aged 52

Tributes have poured in for Edward O’Sullivan, a widely-respected and admired fashion consultant and celebrity stylist. According to reports, O’Sullivan died on April 27 as a result of injuries consistent with a fall. A native of Ireland, O’Sullivan moved to New York in 1990 aged 18, and began a career which would see him go from shop assistant to personal shopper and stylist for countless A listers. He later became global senior director of celebrity dressing and entertainment at Polo Ralph Lauren and head of worldwide celebrity dressing and entertainment at Missoni, before launching his own consulting business handling dressing for clients including Tiffany, Belstaff, and Harry Winston. Among his styling highlights were dressing Maria Sharapova for the Met Gala, and red carpet work with the likes of Karolina Kurkova, Penélope Cruz, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Freida Pinto, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jessica Chastain. Speaking to the Irish Times once about his move to NYC, he joked that he travelled “with two pairs of pants and a sweater. I certainly didn’t own a Prada suit, and now look at me!”

RIP. Read a full obituary here.

Betsey Johnson pledges support to Miley Cyrus’ non-profit

The Betsey Johnson brand is partnering with Miley Cyrus’ The Happy Hippie Foundation, which provides support, education, resources, and opportunities for homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations. Kicking off this month and continuing for a year-long partnership, the company will be donating $1 to Happy Hippie for every purchase from their best-selling floral rhinestone collection. At the online checkout, shoppers also have the option to donate an amount of their choice to the non-profit. Throughout the year, more activations and initatives are also planned. “I’m so excited that Happy Hippie is partnering with Betsey Johnson, starting this May with Mental Health Awareness Month,” Cyrus said in a release. “Betsey Johnson shares our belief in rallying youth to fight injustice, and this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time when the needs have increased. Thanks to Betsey Johnson for sharing our mission of inclusion and self-expression, no matter who you are.” Shop with a purpose here.

