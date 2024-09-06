Steven Lagos Shares His Secrets To Success In The Fine Jewelry World!

LAGOS Fine Jewelry founder Steven Lagos has enjoyed long-term success for 47 years with the winning combo of talent and kindness. The Philadelphia-based creative was a pioneer in the designer jewelry world and trusted his instincts to create one of the most beloved jewelry lines out there today. He tells The Daily why they’ve endured, how he knew he was on the right track, and why it was important for him to build a brand based on values.

How did LAGOS launch?

I grew up in Philadelphia at a time in the 1970s when there was a real focus on craft, and it had a major effect on me. I wanted a creative career. I started making jewelry in high school and then went on to open a small trade shop. I taught myself and was able to gain a lot of experience working with the more seasoned jewelers in town. They became my mentors, and I learned the techniques and skills to become a master jeweler. I saw there was a gap in the marketplace for wearable fine jewelry, and I liked the idea of creating a product with a distinct point of view. I wanted to create a brand that women could trust and feel empowered to wear. I began selling to a high-end department store in Philadelphia. Then one day, I cold-called Neiman Marcus, and a year later they were creating a new category of designer jewelry and asked me to be involved.

What were those early days like for the brand?

Designer jewelry was a completely new category and many of the people involved were costume jewelers trying to work with silver and gold but without the right technique. I was a goldsmith, and I also knew how to work with silver to get the right weight and right value for the customer, so the collection took off. We created the two-tone category; remember, wearing silver and gold together was taboo at the time. It was one of those rules of jewelry that I was happy to break!

Do you remember any valuable pieces of advice you received in the early days?

I learned early on to trust my instincts. The thing with creating any product is that everyone has an opinion, and they’re more than happy to share it. You have to confidently present and stand behind your vision. That’s the designer’s job. Ultimately, the consumer will be the judge.

When did you realize you were on the right track?

We saw some immediate success and were getting good press; we were on the cover of all the jewelry magazines, JCK, Modern Jeweler, National Jeweler. It was around this time that I developed Caviar, which has become our signature design. I was working on a hematite necklace, and it reminded me of caviar, which universally represents luxury. The knowledge and experience from being a master jeweler allowed me to create a design that appears simple and classic—it’s essentially a sphere—but it has a sculptural texture, unique look, and was totally different than anything else in the market. It felt like the perfect fit for the growing brand I was building, and the customer responded to it.

What were your design inspirations?

I’ve always had a muse—the strong, smart, bold women in my life. I started designing for my mother, my daughter Kate, my wife Kristie, who are all effortlessly chic. I design with them in mind. Most recently, with the launch of LAGOS for Men, I was inspired by iconic rock ’n’ roll motifs. The name of the collection, Anthem, is a nod to the Grateful Dead album Anthem of the Sun. I wanted to provide men a chance to express themselves and wear something understated yet powerful.

You’re obviously a creative person with a smart business side. Do you think that combo is what has helped you with longevity?

For longevity, the most important thing is to have a point of view and to remain consistent in your commitment to the customer while continuing to evolve. Our success hasn’t happened by accident; we’ve maintained a strategic focus on excelling at the basics: product, service, quality, and execution. And we have our design DNA, Caviar, which is a major differentiator. It’s what makes LAGOS instantly identifiable, which keeps customers coming back.

How has LAGOS evolved over the years?

I’m always looking for ways to innovate our Caviar design. We started primarily in silver and two-tone, but when I discovered ceramic and saw the opportunities to develop designs in rich color, I knew that it would be the perfect material for Caviar. We pioneered the technology and created something completely different and unique. The 18K Caviar Gold collection was a logical next step. There were many women who loved the look of our collections but just didn’t wear silver. We had to re-engineer each style to reach the optimal weight for comfort and ease of wear.

You have a kind approach to business and lead a team that shares the same philosophy. Why is that so important to you?

Our values are simple: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Have integrity, show strength, and be smart. These values shape all aspects of our business, including how we treat employees, partners, suppliers, and customers. Kindness trickles down and creates a passionate workforce that’s dedicated to the success of the brand. Everybody in the company, anybody who comes in contact with the company, is treated with the same amount of respect. This is our golden rule.

What have been some career highlights since launching LAGOS?

We’ve hit so many milestones over the years, and each one has felt momentous in its own way: my first cover story, discovering Caviar, opening major accounts, seeing my work on celebrities, celebrating anniversaries, developing ceramic jewelry, creating Smart Caviar, launching LAGOS for Men. Our teams have all worked hard toward each of these moments. For me, it’s about the people rather than the milestones. I have employees and customers who have been with me since the beginning. I look back fondly on our dedication and teamwork over the years.

How do you feel LAGOS has left its mark in the jewelry world?

Hopefully we’ve inspired future designers to think outside the box, create their own lane, and use technology paired with old-world craftsmanship to create innovative collections. There’s something super alluring about how eternal jewelry is. People keep their jewelry; they hand it down from generation to generation. What we’re making now will still be around in 100, 200, 500 years from now. Now that’s amazing.

You’ve kept the company headquarters in Philly. Why was it important for you to be based there?

LAGOS is a Philadelphia brand, and I’m a Philadelphia guy. I was raised there and have built an amazing team of hard-working, committed, and passionate people, many of whom have been with me for 10, 20, 30 years. We have offices in New York City, Bangkok, and Miami, each with its own reason to be, but Philadelphia is home to the LAGOS brand and the community has embraced us for the past 47 years.

What’s next for LAGOS in the years ahead?

I always have my eye on new materials, designs, audiences; who haven’t we reached and what products and/or styles will speak to them? We have a strong vision and plan for the future to continue the momentum we’re seeing.

On a side note, it’s almost autumn. What are you looking forward to personally this season?

I have some travel coming up. I’m heading back to our offices in Bangkok, where I’m able to sit with my design and production teams. After that, it’s off to Paris for Fashion Week to take in a few shows. Even after 47 years, it feels like we’re just getting started.

All images: Courtesy of Lagos

