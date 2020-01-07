The nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards (Britain’s version of the Oscars) were announced today in London and all of the 18 acting nominees (Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie were each nominated twice) are white. “Clearly everybody knows that everybody in the four acting groups of nominees are white,” said Marc Samuelson, chairman of BAFTA’s film committee. “It’s infuriating, we can’t make the industry do something, all we can do is encourage and push and inspire and try to help people coming in at the bottom end.”
BAFTA nominees are submitted and voted on by the organizations 6500 members, which includes actors, directors, producers, costume designers, etc. Nominees for most categories are selected by members within that group (editors nominate editors, writers nominate writers, etc.), except in the cases of the best film and acting awards, for which the nominees are chosen by all members, regardless of their specialization.
Nominees for the BAFTA’s Rising Star Award were more diverse — with Awkwafina, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Micheal Ward among the 5 nominees — although BAFTA’s website leaves it unclear how those particular nominees were selected or who will ultimately vote on the winner.
The BAFTA Film Awards will take place in London on February 2. Check out all the nominees below.
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.