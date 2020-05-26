GUESS Collaborates with J Balvin for Colores Capsule Collection

GUESS is launching a new capsule collection with Colombian reggaeton singer, J Balvin. It’s the first fashion collab for the global music artist and the line will have styles for women, men, and children inspired by his latest album Colores. “The idea of making Colores came to me in a moment of leisure,” said Balvin in a press release. “I was calm and I got the idea of naming the album Colores. And I thought… ‘Why not name each song after a color?’ Each person will have their own perception of each color [in] the album.”

Sticking to this theme, the pieces incorporate an array of colors – red, yellow, green, blue, purple – into 29 items for women featuring cropped hooded sweatshirts, body suits, tracksuits and even denim jackets and shorts. There’s 50 pieces in the men’s collection that like the women’s line also incorporates tie-dye, stripes, and color blocking prints. GUESS took these styles and shrank them down to suit a younger clientele. The limited-edition line for the little ones has 26 offerings and the brand has announced that it will continue to expand its kids lines with future collaborations. And it’s not just clothing but the capsule collection has swimwear, socks, bags, and even boxer briefs. Here’s a sneak peak of some of the looks that will be available starting June 5th on GUESS.com We know what we want!













