International Digital Fashion Week to Launch

by Tangie Silva
As Fashion Weeks are being given a rework during the Covid era, the industry is looking for additional formats to keep the business moving forward. And now FNL Network is offering up International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) where designers across the global can show off their latest collections sans on-site shows. So far designers including Christian Siriano, The Blonds, and Iceberg – to name a few – have signed on. IDFW will be broadcast globally across the networks platforms via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android and iOS devices. Touted as the first of its kind,  the goal is to safely show collections in a more interactive way with video runways, fashion films, and presentations. And it’s not just one season, IDFW will represent the Bridal Fashion Week, Swim Week, and the four major Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

