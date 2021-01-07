GUESS Collaborates With Emerging Singer NIKI To Celebrate Her New Album ‘Moonchild’

Indonesian singer/songwriter NIKI is going from strength to strength, and her latest resume highlight further proves she’s one to watch. The star just landed her first major fashion collab: a limited-edition capsule with GUESS Originals to celebrate the launch of her album and bring her artistic vision to life.

The GUESS Originals x NIKI ‘Moonchild’ collection is a 9-piece lunar-themed offering including a matching tank top and bike shorts in a constellation print, as well as unisex short sleeve tees, hoodies, joggers, and baseball hats. The capsule ranges in price from $29 – $89 and all garments feature NIKI’s signature Moonchild logo across the back.

The collection is the latest endeavor for GUESS and music incubator 88rising, who have been co-creating merchandise and collections for up-and-coming artists over the last three years.

“To have my own GUESS Originals x NIKI ‘Moonchild’ collection is like a fever dream!” says NIKI of the new venture. “I used to play dress-up in my mom’s GUESS shoes and handbags as a little girl. I remember regularly perusing the stores with her as a teenager! To see an album that I worked on for two years take on a new life in fashion is a dream come true!”

GUESS’ director of brand partnerships, Nicolai Marciano, added that NIKI has been on the brand’s one to watch list for a while: “NIKI is a young and energetic artist…that we have been excited to work with over the past three years.”

He continued: “Even before the album was complete, Sean of 88rising and everyone else was very confident in Niki as an artist. The first time NIKI had an in-store appearance for us, her presence created pandemonium with fans. Once there was more music, I was able to check it out at the studio and she immediately impressed me with her sound and vision to market the album. To see it come full circle through our partnership is really meaningful for both brands.”

Shop the ‘out of this world’ (!) collection, which dropped today, here.

