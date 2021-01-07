Nina Agdal Fronts New LoveShackFancy x Beach Riot Collab—And No Wonder There’s A Waitlist Already!

Every collaboration LoveShackFancy touches seems to turn to gold, so it’s no surprise that the latest limited-edition capsule with Southern California lifestyle brand Beach Riot is going down a treat. Also: what better way to stick to your 2021 fitness resolutions than with a flirty new set?

Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s whimsical New York-based brand lent its signature feminine and easy-breezy-boho identity to Beach Riot’s best-selling styles, with a collection that includes pastel-hued crop tops, floral sweatsuits, leggings, bike shorts, leotards, and matching duffel bags.

The brands enlisted Danish beauty and the Daily favorite Nina Agdal to star in the upbeat, 1980s-inspired campaign (Jane Fonda, eat your heart out), capturing the always-energetic model and fitness enthusiast on the streets of New York City. Ok, ok: consider us inspired to at least get our 10,000 steps today!

As the collection launches today (Ps. LSF’s first foray into activewear sold out in four minutes last year so run, don’t walk) we caught up with the two designers to hear how they’re keeping happy and heathy during lockdown.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder of LoveShackFancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loveshackfancy 🎀 (@loveshackfancy)

How did lockdown change your attitude towards fitness?

Lockdown made me motivated and want to start moving more! I started doing at home workouts and love them.

Did you discover any fun new at-home workouts you can let us in on?

I am obsessed with Tracy Anderson, Dance Body, and Forward Space. It puts me in the best mood and makes working out fun, while also blasting ’80s music!

What’s your favorite ‘non-fitness’ way to keep active?

I love going on walks with my girls and listening to music and answering texts while I walk. We also started rollerblading which has been really fun!

What are your other wellness essentials right now?

Dance parties, the sun, and red wine!

How do you make an activewear look stylish and appropriate for a day out and about?

I love pairing our Beach Riot collection with our new cozy sweaters and printed bathing suit tops.

Nicole Hanriot, founder of Beach Riot

How did lockdown change your attitude towards fitness?

It was an adjustment, but I love all the creative ways studios and instructors took on the change and managed to make it work. Being motivated to work out at home was an adjustment too, but just making yourself do that workout really made a difference and made my WFH life better.

Did you discover any fun new at-home workouts you can let us in on?

Yes! A lot of our retailers, like Revolve and Carbon38, had some great live work outs on IGTV. I love how you could do new workouts while discovering new sport collections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEACHRIOT (@beachriot)

What’s your favorite ‘non-fitness’ way to keep active?

Walking on the beach or going on hikes!

What are your other wellness essentials right now?

With the new year, I always have new health resolutions—and this year that includes clean eating and trying new vitamins and supplements. On my list to try are Ritual Essential for Women, daily zinc, and vitamin C! I also just got Gwyneth Paltrow’s book and I plan on making lots of her clean eating recipes!

How do you make an activewear look stylish and appropriate for a day out and about?

I live in leggings, but I still want to look cute! Throwing on a sweater from LoveShackFancy elevates my look and makes my work out look look even cuter.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.