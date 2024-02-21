How “Fashion Detective” Gab Waller Became Instagram’s Go-to For Luxury Sourcing

Charlotte Bickley gets to know distinguished tastemaker Gab Waller. The Australia-native has become synonymous with acquiring the most coveted items from prestigious brands such as Hermes, Chanel, and Alaïa. Her prowess in the industry is exemplified by her unique ability to foster relationships with A-list clients, notably including Lori Harvey, Khloe Kardashian, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who rely on her to track down whatever their heart is set on. As well as celebrities, Waller’s approach to finding elusive items modern and then using the power of Instagram to curate and showcase exclusive pieces has helped her build a global clientele that appreciates her discerning eye and personalized service. Here’s how it all began!

Tell us a little about yourself!

I’m originally from, and grew up in, a small town in Australia called Rockhampton. It’s a small town located in north Queensland, there’s (unfortunately!) no sign of any luxury boutiques there. Fast forward to today, I’m now located in Los Angeles, and I celebrated my 30th birthday in December.

Can you explain how your business works?

I specialize in sourcing pieces that are sold-out or are in high demand, and my entire business is run through social media. If you’re looking for a specific item that you’re unable to find—from any fashion collection or year—you can send in a DM to my team and I at @gabwallerdotcom (or via email to contact@gabwaller.com). From there, we open up a sourcing request and begin the hunt. Consider me your very own fashion detective!

How did you get into this line of work, were you always in fashion?

Prior to this work, I did dabble within the fashion industry working as a stylist, but I didn’t feel that it was my true calling or passion. It came naturally to me, but it never really set my heart on fire, the way that my sourcing work does. Prior to fashion, it may come as a surprise that in my early 20s, I was working in the government. I started off working in the state government, and moved my way up to the federal government. I’ve always been very ambitious in my career.

Who was your very first client?

Hollie, who I am so lucky to not only call a client to this day, but also a very good friend. At the time, she was looking for a pair of Balenciaga Triple S sneakers—this was when they were impossible to get. I was a woman on a mission, and ended up going a little overboard by finding not only one pair, but three. I was determined to prove what I could do.

You seemingly can find any item any one asks for… without telling us all your secrets, how do you do this?

Relationships in my line of work are truly everything. Without them, I wouldn’t have the ability to access the pieces that I do. I’ve made it my utmost priority to prioritize my relationships over the years, not only locally, but internationally also. In addition to that, building a strong sourcing team has been very important. As we’ve scaled and grown, it took me a while to really grasp that I couldn’t do everything myself, as much as I wanted to. My team is the backbone of the business.

What’s the most asked for item lately?

For 2023, my most requested and highest selling item were the Alaïa black fishnet ballet flats. Currently as I write this, my most requested items are The Row Margaux bag (specifically in the Mocha suede colorway), the Loro Piana L19 bag, and the Hermes Chypre sandals.

What brand is the most asked for?

Chanel, always.

You work with some pretty high profile clients, can you tell us how you connected with them and who they are?

Social media has been the number one starting point for these relationships. Most of these clients have found me via my Instagram. If it hasn’t been via Instagram, I’ve been very fortunate to be recommended to them. Word of mouth has been pivotal to my business success. To name a few, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lori Harvey, Hilary Duff, Lucy Hale, Sabrina Elba, Khloé Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham. I’m so grateful to be able to write that sentence!

Has there been any item you absolutely have not been able to find and if so, what is it?

Vintage pieces are always the most challenging requests, and the requests that often take the longest. There are a number of vintage Chanel and Louis Vuitton pieces that I remain on the hunt for, a particular vintage Louis Vuitton backpack jumps to mind straight away.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve been asked to find?

Hmmm, good question! Although not weird, I do get asked quite often to source beauty products. One memorable request was to source a kid’s toy dinosaur.

As a leader of fashion trends what are your top three predictions for 2024?

The rich burgundy color—oxblood, wine—will be a prevalent color we see throughout 2024. Workwear outside of the office is another that I’m particularly excited about; it reminds me of my corporate days! TikTok is referring to it as #corpcore. Lastly, I’m excited for the ‘girl’ trend to continue throughout the year.

If everything in your closet could be one brand what brand would it be?

That’s a tough one, but I am such a huge fan of The Row and Khaite. Beautifully chic and timeless. Pop some Hermes in there too, and my dream wardrobe is complete.

What’s next for Gab Waller?

Growth within the US continues to remain a huge area of focus for this year. Building my team internally in LA is a particularly huge focus point, with a number of positions opening up within the coming months. If you’re based in LA and reading this, please send through your expressions of interest to careers@gabwaller.com.

