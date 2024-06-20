Gucci, Fendi, Santoni, & More Spring 2025 Men’s Shows To Know From Pitti Uomo!

Menswear is undergoing bold shifts, as seen at Pitti Uomo’s Spring 2025 menswear shows. The week’s fashionable lineup has featured new collections from top brands, including Gucci, Santoni, Fendi, Dunhill, and more. Below, we take a look at the top collections from Italy that are setting the tone for men’s fashion right now.

Gucci

Sabato De Sarno’s latest menswear collection for Gucci drew inspiration from chance encounters, whether on the city streets or by the ocean. This played into a range of sophisticated separates, including sharply tailored single-breasted suits, long coats, bowling shirts, shorts, and double-breasted and zip-up jackets. A retro flair emerged from a palette of electric green, brown, lavender, ice blue, and dark red, as well las accents including printed stripes, floral patterns, and palette embroideries. Rounding out the range was a dapper array of Horsebit loafers and boots, sneakers, and archive-inspired Gucci luggage—plus the new soft, padded leather Gucci B bag.

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

Fendi

Fendi went to work for Spring 2025, releasing a new menswear lineup with ties to workwear’s heyday. Swaying trench coats, collared shirts, boxy shirts, long-sleeved polos, and tailored trousers appeared in frosty mint, pale beige, and olive tones. Pops of multicolored checked stripes added a preppy punch throughout—seen across outerwear, pants, ties, and knitwear. Silvia Venturini Fendi also embraced accessories for the man on the go, seen in a range of large tote bags, crossbodies, and dark sunglasses—many accented with a sharp new house crest.

All images: Courtesy of Fendi

Canali

Canali’s Spring 2025 menswear embraced lakeside leisure and refined ease. Inspired by tranquil vacation moments by the water—dinner on the shore, strolls on the deck—the collection featured wearable pieces that combine relaxed luxury and sharp tailoring. Lightness prevails, from airy jackets to suits with hollowed-out interfacing that maintain a crisp silhouette. That same craftsmanship could be seen in unlined wool and linen shirts, jackets, and blazers with invisible seams, evoking the elegance of a lakeside mansion. Complementing the soft, earthy color palette were similarly tonal accessories, including raffia caps, leather slip-ons, and smooth open sandals.

All images: Courtesy of Canali

Santoni

Santoni’s new “Light and Shadow” menswear collection paid tribute to the sunlit coastlines, towns, and hills of Sibylline. For Spring 2025, the brand embraced the power of dreams with a saturated color palette of brown, blue, tan, and smoky beige, seen across lightweight suiting, collared shirts, and matching sets. Similar natural tones were spotlit in its wide footwear assortment, including the new sharp Bounce sneakers, ’70s-inspired DBS Zoom sneakers, and chunky DBS Oly Cube sneakers. Signature styles like the Double Buckle brogues and suede Carlo loafers were also updated in new hues, complemented by its latest glazed leather briefcases and travel bags.

All images: Courtesy of Santoni

Dunhill

Simon Holloway drew inspiration from leisure, travel, and the 1920’s for Spring 2025, as seen his latest lineup for Dunhill. Tailored shirts, suits, water-resistant driving jackets, cable-knit and zip-up sweaters, and car coats are crafted with lightweight fabrics in sophisticated hues of brown, gray, khaki, deep green, red, ivory, and navy blue. For added sophistication, the range is accented with classic windowpane plaids, checks, thin stripes, and herringbone patterns for a sharp approach to dressing oneself today. Dunhill’s also accessorized its gentlemen with smooth leather weekenders, briefcases, driving gloves, and pewter-handled umbrellas for a dapper finish.

“These are not basic clothes for going into the office,” said Holloway. “These are clothes for enjoyment, for a life well-lived.”

All images: Courtesy of Dunhill

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

