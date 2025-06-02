Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Santoni Meraviglia

by Aaron Royce
Santoni Meraviglia (Oliver Pilcher)

What: Italian luxury brand Santoni has just released a new book, Santoni Meraviglia. The label’s Assouline tome follows its five decades of hand-crafted footwear, accessories, and leather goods, continuing the celebrations as the brand toasts its landmark 50th anniversary this year.

(Oliver Pilcher)

Who: Santoni was originally founded in 1975 by Andrea Santoni, with a strong focus on crafting high-quality men’s footwear. In the decades since, the brand’s expanded with a wide range of men’s and women’s shoes, bags, and accessories. It now operates across its own 28 boutiques around the world, as well as a selection of international retailers.

Why: Santoni Meraviglia celebrates Santoni’s rich craftsmanship and artisanal heritage, making the volume a luxe standout on any bookshelf—especially when outlined in its signature orange tone. The label’s new book spotlights the power and longevity of timeless style, with an emphasis on Santoni’s signature pieces and love of rich colors and details. With a repertoire spanning five decades, the brand’s tome is both an immersive exploration of fashion and a display of craft through the decades.

Santoni Meraviglia (Courtesy of Santoni)

How much: $120

Where: SantoniShoes.com

