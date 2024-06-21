What: Talbots satin charmeuse utility shirt is the brand’s latest breezy must-have. The long-sleeved style features a smooth, lightweight silk charmeuse base with a collared silhouette and chic front pockets. Like many of the pieces in Talbots new July collection, it further elevates wardrobe basics with a summer twist.

Who: The newest summer drop from Talbots keeps versatility in mind. With its airy fabric and tonal colorway, the label’s utility shirt can be easily worn from day to night—similarly to its new range of blazers, embroidered tunics, and more contemporary bohemian styles.

Why: The satin charmuse utility shirt combines the versatility of a classic button-down with the chic elegance of an evening blouse. The style can be worn with an array of casual or formal attire, further emphasized by its three effortless colorways of black, ivory, and tonal olive.

Where: Talbots.com

How much: $90

