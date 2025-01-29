The Colony Hotel’s Cabana Bungalow Embraces Tropical Glamour in Palm Beach!

Last week, The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach debuted a design collaboration that blends Palm Beach whimsy with Italian artistry at its newest Residence, the Cabana Bungalow. Down a narrow, wrought iron-gated corridor off Hammon Avenue, overflowing with bougainvillea vines, the Cabana Bungalow brings guests from the realm of ordinary to the extraordinary. At the very end of this long corridor, past the private pool reserved for those fortunate enough to stay there, is the three-bedroom, two-floor “suite” of sorts, with a full kitchen, dining room, living room and all. Offering a rare fusion of design history and Palm Beach’s effortless charm, the Cabana Bungalow is not merely a place to rest; it’s a statement of style and sophistication.

Upon entering through a small vestibule, the Bungalow opens up to a well-appointed living room, where Italian decorator Verde Visconti—a master of weaving color, texture, and the warmth of inviting interiors—provided the inspiration. Think vibrant upholstered furniture, delicate wicker accents, and the subtle elegance of textured grasscloth walls. Visconti’s eclectic sensibility is reflected in every detail, from the bespoke Cabana x Magnetic Midnight poufs to the Japanese black cabinet sourced at auction from Doyle New York, a small collector’s touch.

Dreamt up by Martina Mondadori, the founder and editor-in-chief of Cabana Magazine, in collaboration with interior designer Ashley Hicks, this little jewel box is the very embodiment of Cabana’s design ethos. Delving into the brand’s archives to channel the spirit of iconic interiors and the visionary decorators who have shaped design history, Mondadori and Hicks not only celebrated the past but reimagined it with a contemporary edge. In doing so, they brought together the best of Palm Beach glamour and Cabana’s aspirational, worldly aesthetic.

If bohemian-chic à la Yves Saint Laurent’s Villa Mabrouka is what tickles your fancy, the dining room gives a nod to the famed Tangier retreat. Faux bamboo chairs and porcelain plates by Ginori 1735—in colors exclusively designed for Cabana—bring together refined taste with a dash of whimsey. The kitchen, inspired by yet another Yves Saint Laurent property, his Russian dacha at Château Gabriel, boasts a vibrant, all-tile kitchen island—a playful and somewhat irreverent focal point. As for the bedrooms, full patterns and rich textures envelop the space, inspired by the layered, bold style of English designer David Hicks.

In addition to the Cabana Bungalow, a newly launched capsule collection debuted as well, bringing a tactile dimension to this already visual feast. Featuring custom floral linens inspired by Palm Beach’s decorated gardens and Cabana’s signature Ginori plates—reimagined in The Colony’s signature pink—this collection perfectly mirrors the melding of luxury and local charm.

But what fun would a collaboration be if there wasn’t a little party to celebrate it?! With this in mind, Sarah Wetenhall, the President & Owner of The Colony Hotel, and Mondadori hosted an Italian-inspired aperitivo where guests were able to explore every corner of the impeccably styled Bungalow followed by an intimate, alfresco dinner under the hotel’s hanging garden. The event drew some of Palm Beach’s chicest, from Karolina Kurkova, Alexander Kraft, Gucci Westman, Veronica Webb, and Joey Wölffer to Julia Amory, Liz Lange, Nick Mele, Pamela Tick, and Sarah Bray-West—each eagerly anticipating their first glimpse of the meticulously curated Residence. In case you had any doubt, Cabana Bungalow is not your typical hotel “suite,” but an immersive one-of-a-kind experience not to be missed at this Pink Paradise.

All Images: Greg Kessler Studios & Capehart Photography

