Glenn Martens Is Maison Margiela’s New Creative Director

Maison Margiela has found its next creative director in Glenn Martens. The designer will take on the new role in addition to his current post as creative director of Diesel, which he’s led since 2020—and whose successful sales were a key factor in his Margiela appointment, according to British Vogue. However, multitasking isn’t new to Martens; he simultaneously directed Diesel in addition to Y/Project, which he left in September 2024 after an 11-year tenure.

Rumors of Martens’ appointment began swirling as early as September, following his Y/Project exit. A Vogue Business interview that month added further fuel to the fire, with Margiela parent company OTB Group chairman Renzo Rosso mentioning Martens’ exceptional couturier skills.

Martens’ new role arrives soon after the exit of John Galliano, who left Margiela in December 2024 after over 10 years as creative director. After the brand’s immense growth under Galliano, Martens is stepping into a wide role. One only needs to look at the year-long influence of Galliano’s Margiela Artisanal 2024 show, which has continued today with Pat McGrath’s new Skin Fetish: Glass 001 face mask used on the show’s models. It’s certain Martens is up for the task!

