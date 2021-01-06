News

The 2021 Grammys Are Officially Postponed—Here’s Why The SAG Awards Are Unhappy!

by Julia Oakes
written by Julia Oakes
Dua Lipa (Patrick McMullan/PMC)

The latest addition to the list of things postponed? The 63rd annual Grammys. The event, which was already arranged to forego an audience and nominees has just been postponed to March 14. The major music event was originally scheduled for January 31. But hold up, aside from the public’s upset over the delay, The Screen Actor’s Guild also expressed disappointment when hearing that the Grammys will now be sharing airtime with their already-scheduled 27th annual SAG Awards.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” the guild said in a statement. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

This year’s same-day scheduling is not a first for the two awards shows. Last year’s SAG Awards were forced to reschedule after the Grammys were announced for the same date too.

Back to this year’s Grammys: the awards show will be hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah and, in traditional Grammys fashion, will be held at the Staples Center. However, only presenters and performers will be allowed on site during the show.

The size of the audience and the performance artists are still up in the air, awaiting guidance and approval from health and government officials. But considering the multi-nominated artists—think: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa to name a few—we’re betting on something outstanding.

As for the SAG awards, the ceremony will not only air at the same time as the Grammys (8 PM EST), but it will also be held nearby in Los Angeles. In other news, the Guild has also extended its period of eligibility by two months, allowing films and television shows broadcast between January 1 and February 28 to join in the running for the acting awards. Nominations for the categories will be announced Thursday, February 4. Stay tuned!

0
Giftbasketworldwide January 7, 2021 - 2:25 AM

Great Post!! Absolutely amazing.

Reply

