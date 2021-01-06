YSL’s Latest Campaign Star? Legendary Muse Catherine Deneuve Is Back For SS ’21

Anthony Vaccarello’s logo bike shorts and marabou-trimmed tops might have got Instagram buzzing last month—not to mention the mystery desert location of the Spring Summer runway show—but today it’s something else that has people double tapping. Catherine Deneuve, the 77-year-old screen icon, appears in the new campaign for the brand and shows why she’s one of the best in the game.

As part of the Spring Summer ads, the iconic blonde models the brand’s signature trench, as designed by Vaccarello, in imagery and a short clip shot by David Sims. And in her hand? An electronic cigarette, naturally. Because after all, she is literally ‘le smoking’ style personified. References on point!

Deneuve is, notably, a longtime muse of the house and its namesake couturier. She’s been wearing YSL since the ’60s—on screen and in her own life—and in 2019, she auctioned off her enviable collection of the designer’s garments for $1 million. During their decades-long collaboration, the late Saint Laurent designer costumes for six of the actress’ most well-known films.

Vaccarello is no stranger to her charms either—just last year, he was inspired by her turn in the film Belle Du Jour when conceptualizing his Fall Winter 2019 collection.

Although she’s approaching her 80s, this star shows no sign of slowing down. She’s a regular front row at fashion week, and she recently worked on capsule collections and campaigns for A.P.C. and Roger Vivier, respectively.

Talk about showing us how it’s done!

