All! The! Looks! From The Grammys Red Carpet Here

Awards season treks on! Stars and musical A-listers took to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena last night to commemorate the 64th annual Grammy Awards. But, before the likes of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and more took the stage to show off the industry’s top talent, red carpet formalities were to be had! From St. Vincent’s billowing, bright pink Gucci sleeves to Lil Nas X’s pearl-encrusted Balmain suit, there is no debate that stars showed up dressed to the Vegas nines. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas… unless what happens is the Grammys. On that note, read on for a sartorial roundup of allll the red carpet deliverables!

Dua Lipa in Versace

Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co.

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Doja Cat in Versace

Lil Nas X in Balmain

Saweetie in Valentino

H.E.R. in Peter Dundas

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Kelsea Ballerini in Raisa Vanessa

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens

Paris Hilton in Atelier Zuhra

Halsey in Pressiat and Pierre Cardin

BTS in Louis Vuitton

St. Vincent in Gucci

Rachel Zegler in Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co.

SZA in Jean Paul Gaultier

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

John Legend in Zegna and Bulgari; Chrissy Teigen in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Lorraine Schwartz

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Jack Harlow in Givenchy

Lenny Kravitz in Natalia Fedner

Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabbana

Chlöe Bailey in Valentino and Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Haddish in Prada and Norman Silverman

Tinashe in GCDS and David Yurman

Mickey Guyton in Ashish Studio and Alexis Bittar

Jon Batiste in Dolce & Gabbana

Scribz Riley in Heliot Emil

Jazmine Sullivan in Christian Siriano

Trevor Noah in Gucci

Japanese Breakfast in Valentino

Melody Thornton in Zimmerman

Elle King in Christian Siriano

Billy Porter in Valentino

Allison Russell in Del Core

J Balvin in Givenchy

Tiara Thomas in Vera Wang

Inanna Sarkis in Atelier Zuhra

Donatella Versace in Versace

Lily Aldrige in Nensi Dojaka and Bulgari

Sofia Carson in Valentino

Brandi Carlile in Boss

Finneas in Gucci

Kourtney Kardashian in Et Ochs; Travis Barker in Givenchy

Givēon in Chanel

Snoh Aalegra in Versace

Dante Bowe in Dolce & Gabbana

Addison Rae in Nili Lotan

Jasmine Sanders in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Dreezy in Mugler

The Kid Laroi in Saint Laurent

Lucky Daye in Jacquemus

