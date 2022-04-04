All! The! Looks! From The Grammys Red Carpet Here

Awards season treks on! Stars and musical A-listers took to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena last night to commemorate the 64th annual Grammy Awards. But, before the likes of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and more took the stage to show off the industry’s top talent, red carpet formalities were to be had! From St. Vincent’s billowing, bright pink Gucci sleeves to Lil Nas X’s pearl-encrusted Balmain suit, there is no debate that stars showed up dressed to the Vegas nines. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas… unless what happens is the Grammys. On that note, read on for a sartorial roundup of allll the red carpet deliverables!
Dua Lipa in Versace
Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co.
Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood
Doja Cat in Versace
Lil Nas X in Balmain
Saweetie in Valentino
H.E.R. in Peter Dundas
Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli
Kelsea Ballerini in Raisa Vanessa
Justin Bieber in Balenciaga
Billie Eilish in Rick Owens
Paris Hilton in Atelier Zuhra
Halsey in Pressiat and Pierre Cardin
BTS in Louis Vuitton
St. Vincent in Gucci
Rachel Zegler in Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co.
SZA in Jean Paul Gaultier
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.
John Legend in Zegna and Bulgari; Chrissy Teigen in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Lorraine Schwartz
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Jack Harlow in Givenchy
Lenny Kravitz in Natalia Fedner
Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabbana
Chlöe Bailey in Valentino and Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Haddish in Prada and Norman Silverman
Tinashe in GCDS and David Yurman
Mickey Guyton in Ashish Studio and Alexis Bittar
Jon Batiste in Dolce & Gabbana
Scribz Riley in Heliot Emil
Jazmine Sullivan in Christian Siriano
Trevor Noah in Gucci
Japanese Breakfast in Valentino
Melody Thornton in Zimmerman
Elle King in Christian Siriano
Billy Porter in Valentino
Allison Russell in Del Core
J Balvin in Givenchy
Tiara Thomas in Vera Wang
Inanna Sarkis in Atelier Zuhra
Donatella Versace in Versace
Lily Aldrige in Nensi Dojaka and Bulgari
Sofia Carson in Valentino
Brandi Carlile in Boss
Finneas in Gucci
Kourtney Kardashian in Et Ochs; Travis Barker in Givenchy
Givēon in Chanel
Snoh Aalegra in Versace
Dante Bowe in Dolce & Gabbana
Addison Rae in Nili Lotan
Jasmine Sanders in Jean-Louis Sabaji
Dreezy in Mugler
The Kid Laroi in Saint Laurent
Lucky Daye in Jacquemus
