New year, new red carpets… Last night, the Golden Globes kicked off the year with 2025’s first major red carpet—and it didn’t disappoint. This year’s affair was star-studded, with major appearances by Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, Miley Cyrus, Viola Davis, and more! Equally glamorous were the looks that graced the Beverly Hilton, from frosty satins, glimmering crystals, and shimmering sequins to hues of red, pink, and gold—and plenty of glittering high jewelry to adore! Below, check out some of our fave fashion moments from the the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry
Miley Cyrus in custom Celine
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
Cate Blanchett in custom Louis Vuitton 2024 and Gianvito Rossi pumps
Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 1966
Keri Russell in Stéphane Rolland with LAGOS jewelry and Aquazzura pumps
Mikey Madison in custom Bottega Veneta
Anna Sawai in Dior
Andrew Scott in custom Vivienne Westwood and LAGOS jewelry
Selena Gomez in custom Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Viola Davis in custom Gucci
Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen
Tilda Swinton in Chanel Haute Couture Spring 1986
Anya Taylor-Joy in archive Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera
Kirsten Dunst in custom Gucci and Fred Leighton jewelry
Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton
Andrew Garfield in custom Gucci, Jaeger-LeCoultre and David Yurman jewelry
Zoë Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent
Cara Delevingne in Gucci
Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann
Felicity Jones in Prada
Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga Couture
Colman Domingo in custom Valentino
Below, check out more stars on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes!
