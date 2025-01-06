News

Golden Globes 2025: All The Glamorous Looks We Loved On The Red Carpet!

A-listers kicked off awards season with plenty of sparkle and shine

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Golden Globes, Golden Globes 2025, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion, awards, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Celine, Tiffany & Co, Dior, Chanel
Keri Russell (Courtesy of LAGOS), Selena Gomez (Courtesy of Prada), Zoe Saldaña (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

New year, new red carpets… Last night, the Golden Globes kicked off the year with 2025’s first major red carpet—and it didn’t disappoint. This year’s affair was star-studded, with major appearances by Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, Miley Cyrus, Viola Davis, and more! Equally glamorous were the looks that graced the Beverly Hilton, from frosty satins, glimmering crystals, and shimmering sequins to hues of red, pink, and gold—and plenty of glittering high jewelry to adore! Below, check out some of our fave fashion moments from the the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry 

Zendaya (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Miley Cyrus in custom Celine

Miley Cyrus (Celine)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldaña (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Cate Blanchett in custom Louis Vuitton 2024 and Gianvito Rossi pumps 

Cate Blanchett (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 1966

Ariana Grande (Courtesy of Givenchy)

Keri Russell in Stéphane Rolland with LAGOS jewelry and Aquazzura pumps

Keri Russell (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Mikey Madison in custom Bottega Veneta

Mikey Madison (Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Anna Sawai in Dior

Anna Sawai in Dior (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Andrew Scott in custom Vivienne Westwood and LAGOS jewelry

Andrew Scott (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Selena Gomez in custom Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Selena Gomez (Courtesy of Prada)

Viola Davis in custom Gucci

Viola Davis (Courtesy of Gucci)

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen

Angelina Jolie (Courtesy of Alexander McQueen)

Tilda Swinton in Chanel Haute Couture Spring 1986

Tilda Swinton (Courtesy of Chanel)

Anya Taylor-Joy in archive Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Anya Taylor-Joy (Getty Images/Courtesy of Dior)

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera

Kate Hudson (Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

Kirsten Dunst in custom Gucci and Fred Leighton jewelry

Kirsten Dunst (Courtesy of Gucci)

Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Andrew Garfield in custom Gucci, Jaeger-LeCoultre and David Yurman jewelry 

Andrew Garfield (Courtesy of Gucci)

Zoë Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Cara Delevingne in Gucci

Cara Delevingne (Courtesy of Gucci)

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

Timothée Chalamet (Courtesy of Tom Ford)

Felicity Jones in Prada

Felicity Jones (Courtesy of Prada)

Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga Couture

Nicole Kidman (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Colman Domingo in custom Valentino

Colman Domingo (Courtesy of Valentino)

Below, check out more stars on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour...

National Board of Review Gala 2025: All...

Daily Darren: 5 Fabulous Picks to Start...

Capri Holdings’ Latest Moves, Gwyneth For YSL,...

Golden Globes Nominees, Sabrina Carpenter For Versace,...

Linda Evangelista, Alex Consani, Alexis Bittar, and...

The Best Men’s Gifts for Fashion, Grooming,...

It’s In The Stars: Your Sleek Gift...

Gucci’s Latest Addition, Jessica Nichols’ New Role,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.