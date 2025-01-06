New year, new red carpets… Last night, the Golden Globes kicked off the year with 2025’s first major red carpet—and it didn’t disappoint. This year’s affair was star-studded, with major appearances by Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, Miley Cyrus, Viola Davis, and more! Equally glamorous were the looks that graced the Beverly Hilton, from frosty satins, glimmering crystals, and shimmering sequins to hues of red, pink, and gold—and plenty of glittering high jewelry to adore! Below, check out some of our fave fashion moments from the the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Miley Cyrus in custom Celine

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Cate Blanchett in custom Louis Vuitton 2024 and Gianvito Rossi pumps

Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 1966

Keri Russell in Stéphane Rolland with LAGOS jewelry and Aquazzura pumps

Mikey Madison in custom Bottega Veneta

Anna Sawai in Dior

Andrew Scott in custom Vivienne Westwood and LAGOS jewelry

Selena Gomez in custom Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Viola Davis in custom Gucci

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen

Tilda Swinton in Chanel Haute Couture Spring 1986

Anya Taylor-Joy in archive Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera

Kirsten Dunst in custom Gucci and Fred Leighton jewelry

Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton

Andrew Garfield in custom Gucci, Jaeger-LeCoultre and David Yurman jewelry

Zoë Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent

Cara Delevingne in Gucci

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

Felicity Jones in Prada

Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga Couture

Colman Domingo in custom Valentino

Below, check out more stars on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes!

