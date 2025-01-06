Ara Vartanian Is Innovating Fine Jewelry Through The Natural World

Ara Vartanian first launched his namesake fine jewelry brand with a deep love for gemstones and craft, thanks to family influence. Since then, the Brazilian designer has expanded his range of glittering rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets across collections, inspired by the natural world. We caught up with Vartanian on his latest projects, new “Waves” collection, and sustainable Conscious Mining project—and what makes jewelry so special.

When did your passion for jewelry start?

I founded the brand 22 years ago, but my journey with jewelry started much earlier. The passion for stones is in my blood. Upon settling in São Paulo, my father became one of the most prominent suppliers of diamonds and other precious gems in Brazil and my mother was a jewelry designer.

How did you decide to get into launching your own fine and high jewelry brand?

I began as a gems buyer working for my family’s company, and over time, I felt a strong desire to create my own signature designs. My designs have always centered around a personal philosophy: the stone is the most important element, and my creations are built around it. From the very beginning, I’ve worked exclusively with my own artisans, ensuring that every piece reflects my vision and craftsmanship.

Tell us about your newest collection. What inspirations were on the moodboard?

The manifestation of nature interpreted by human creativity. The creation takes shape by skilled hands. A back and forth of ideas, care, precision. An ocean of possibilities until reaching the horizon. This is how Waves by Ara Vartanian was born, the movement of waves immortalized in a piece of jewelry.

Do you have any standout or favorite pieces in the new line?

My personal favorite Ara Vartanian pieces often emerge from a specific design process. For instance, the Waves ring. It’s a showpiece that is beautiful from every angle, and has a very important composition of gems. It has two parallel lines that run through the entire ring and is super comfortable. Each piece I create reflects these exciting challenges and the innovative solutions that come with them.

What is some advice you’d give an upcoming jewelry designer—or advice you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?

One of the things I’ve learned most over the years as a brand is to share ideas and join forces. There’s no point in working alone if you really want to make a difference, there’s no point in creating the Conscious Mining project if I’m going to be the only one doing it, I want to generate a general change in the market. I want to see all the brands working together to achieve this goal.

Are there any jewelry trends you’re loving right now—or any that you don’t love? And why?

I don’t really like following trends, I draw inspiration from the world around me—whether it’s the music I’m listening to, the art I’m admiring, or the mountains I’m hiking. All of this energy fuels my creativity and sharpens my tactile sense, which is reflected in my designs.

Are there any stones or materials that are easier or harder to work with? Do you have any favorites?

I like to challenge myself with stones in different shapes, as it provokes my creativity.

Aside from the obvious sparkle factor, what makes jewelry so special and personal?

I usually compare my role to chef, because just like chefs need to pick the right ingredients to make a special meal, I personally look for the best gems to make my jewelry, to make it more special for each client. For me, jewelry is not only about the beauty of the piece, it’s a self expression.

All images: Courtesy of Ara Vartanian

