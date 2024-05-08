Lady Gaga brings her Chromatica Ball tour to HBO

Calling all the monsters! Little monsters, that is. Lady Gaga has announced the release of her second concert film, Chromatica Ball. The film, also produced and directed by Gaga, depicts her Chromatica Ball world tour performance. Viewers can discover the full doc when it drops on Max on May 25, which the Grammy Award-winning musician announced on Instagram.

“I’m so excited that we can finally share The Chromatica Ball film with the world,’ Gaga shared in a second post. “This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Telfar breaks into denim with new Telfar Denim line

Telfar is breaking out of bags and breaking into jeans. The fashion label helmed by Telfar Clemens has just dropped a new denim collection, which features black and blue jackets, shorts, skirts, and a range of jeans, all retailing from $110-$240. The line, which was announced with a denim-themed video by the brand on Instagram, is now available on Telfar’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @telfarglobal

Gisele Bündchen reportedly “deeply disappointed” by Tom Brady’s Netflix roast jokes

Tom Brady’s new Netflix roast special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, has gone instantly viral—though not for humorous reasons. Brady’s ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has revealed through a close source to be “deeply disappointed” by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show due to jokes regarding both herself and her past marriage to Brady, according to People. The roast, which aired on Netflix on May 5, featured a lineup of celebrities and comedians including Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Randy Moss, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman.

Carla Bruni returns to the stage for Roseblood D’Estoubon soirée

Le chanteuse! Carla Bruni returned to New York City while hosting an event for her co-owned Roseblood D’Estoubon wine label’s new rosé. During the occasion, the supermodel took the stage to perform a cover of Abba’s “The Winner Takes It All.” The “Garden Of Eden”-themed occasion was celebrated at the Highlight Room, where guests including Nicolas Sarkozy, Celia Kritharioti, Christian Bendek, Alain Lahana, Cyril Barbessol, and more enjoyed Bruni’s new wine while enchanted by blooms left and right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial)

