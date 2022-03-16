Daily News: Kim Cattrall Leads FARFETCH Campaign, Jimmy Choo Launches Jewelry, Telfar To Open First NYC Store, Canada Goose Links Up With Cole Sprouse, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kim Cattrall stars in new FARFETCH brand campaign

No wonder she’s been in London this whole time! UK-based global luxury retailer FARFETCH has just announced their #YourChoiceYourFARFETCH brand campaign, fronted by Liverpudlian actress Kim Cattrall. The former SATC star appears alongside 90s heartthrob Josh Hartnett, Maria Isabel, and Steve Lacy—and a Dalmatian for good measure The nostalgia-tinged campaign takes inspiration from the the world of fashion and pop culture’s obsession with Y2K…now does the casting make sense? “We really wanted to create a campaign that ultimately communicates to consumers that there are no expectations when it comes to their self expression through fashion,” says Holli Rogers, chief brand officer. Obsessed!

Jimmy Choo is giving us jewelry!

Jewelry to match your favorite shoes? Jimmy Choo knows what we want! The household-name footwear and accessories brand has expanded its luxury repertoire with the launch of a fashion jewelry collection. The Jimmy Choo Jewelry collection explores the extension of core brand identities across bracelets, earrings, necklaces, anklets, and rings, encompassed in themes of Crystals, Pearl, Monogram and Stars. What a way to POP! Whether you want to dress it down for a work meeting, or up for happy hour after the office, Jimmy Choo has you covered. The Jimmy Choo Jewelry collection will be available in stores globally and online at jimmychoo.com.

Canada Goose taps Cole Sprouse to direct Spring campaign

The sweet life on set! For their latest Spring campaign, Canada Goose has partnered with photographer and actor Cole Sprouse to create an elevated outdoor experience. The campaign, centered around the brand’s Live in the Open ethos, celebrates the strength and importance of a tight-knit community while showcasing Canada Goose styles being put to the test outside in Big Sur, California. The series is also a celebration of the beauty of the outdoors and its endless possibilities, with the beachfront location providing a stunning backdrop for a multitude of activities–camping, hiking, canoeing, and appreciating everything that nature has to offer. This Spring, the brand is expanding its collection with the release of the Crofton and Cypress Puffer Boots, as well as a wide variety of outerwear and apparel styles in new, vibrant color ways. Watch this space!

TOMS announces artist series

Our favorite mission-driven ready-to-go footwear brand is launching an artist series! TOMS is partnering with six socially conscious LA-based artists to launch its 2022 ongoing Artist Series of limited-edition, printed iterations of the Alp footwear styles. First up? Artist Monica Ahanonu and her motif ‘Diva Red Lips’, which will be featured on the TOMS classic silhouette. Ahanonu is a leader in the digital space for Black illustrators—her pop art creations provide access to opportunity and education about people from other backgrounds. “TOMS shares a lot of the same personal values I hold, particularly in the area of boosting mental health,” Ahanonu said. “Encouraging people to speak out about their mental health and not be afraid to talk about it and get help if they need it.” The first style will retail for $59.95 and launches on March 16 at TOMS.com with the brand committing one third of the profits to mental health advocacy programs.

Tanya Taylor designs limited-edition capsule for Neiman Marcus

Tanya Taylor has launched a limited-edition Spring capsule collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus. The six-piece capsule includes elevated embroidered spring styles with sporty knit jacquards all developed in signature brand prints and techniques. Colors like Tigerlily orange, copper, turquoise, and crisp whites, take center stage with sequins on hand-beaded sandwashed cotton styles and in viscose compact knitwear. The silhouettes are everything we could’ve dreamed of; a mix of a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, slim knit dress, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, and a playful textured jumpsuit. All to make sure style and comfortability are not mutually exclusive. “This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for Spring,” Taylor said. The collection is available at select Neiman Marcus stores and on www.neimanmarcus.com with prices ranging from $245 to $565.

Telfar is getting its first store in the Big Apple

After mastering drop culture and even a television channel, Telfar is brining its A-game to a brick-and-mortar setting. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Telfar Clemens, founder and creative director of the brand, shared that there is a store coming to New York City, and it’s happening faster than you might think. “There is one coming. We’re still deciding where that is going to be. I don’t want to say too much about it, but we’re opening a store this year.” The news brings excitement to his followers and customers, since the brand can only be found online as of now. Given Clemens’ democratization of fashion, and unconventional methods of communicating his products to the masses, we can only hope that his first retail location has the same I-do-what-I-want attitude that has become synonymous with Telfar.

