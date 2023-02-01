Gawker is shutting down. Again.

Bustle Digital Group is shutting down Gawker after relaunching the site in 2021. “Well, after an incredible 1.5 years, BDG has decided it is done with Gawker 2.0,” Leah Finnegan, Gawker EIC, tweeted today. “Can’t say enough about how proud I am of the site and all the brilliant people who worked to create it, and what a staggering shame this is. I had an absolute blast, and I love you.” A BDG spokesperson confirmed to Variety the company is suspending operations.

Tom Brady announces retirement (for real this time!)

After a 20-year career with the Patriots and a three-year run with the Buccaneers (ICYMI: those are football teams!), Tom Brady is finally retiring. The 46-year-old posted an emotional farewell video on Twitter this morning to confirm he’s giving up the game “for good.” Gisele’s ex also made a red carpet appearance last night in Los Angeles at the premiere of 80 for Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. The film follows four best friends who embark on a trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The comedy is based on a true story.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé announces tour dates and cities

She’s coming! Beyoncé ushered in Black History Month by announcing her 2023 tour dates, which will bring her acclaimed Renaissance album to the world. The tour kicks off in May in Stockholm and includes dates in cities such as Paris, Nashville, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington DC. ATTN: New Yorkers, she’ll be hitting MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 29. There are also rumors swirling that Queen Bey will be performing at the Grammy awards on Sunday, where she’s nominated for nine awards. Watch this space!

The Gap X The Brooklyn Circus collab is here!

The Gap X The Brooklyn Circus 26-piece collection has arrived, including varsity jackets, logo hoodies, chinos, basketball shorts, and more. An accompanying campaign has been released paying tribute to the late dancer and entertainer Stephen “tWitch’ Boss. BKc Founder and Creative Director, Ouigi Theodore, Indya Moore, Javon Walton, Bethann Hardison, and more are also featured in the campaign.

