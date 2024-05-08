News

Stan Herman and Fern Mallis Honored with Bryant Park Bench

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Stan Herman
Tommy Hilfiger, Stan Herman, Fern Mallis, Dan Biederman

The Met Gala wasn’t the only big fashion moment this week. Fashion legends Stan Herman and Fern Mallis were honored yesterday morning in Bryant Park at the unveiling and dedication of a marble bench, emblazoned with a shiny bronze plaque, with their names and celebrating their founding of “7th on Sixth.”

Tommy Hilfiger and Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership, were on hand to welcome guests and introduce the honorees.  Hilfiger sponsored the bench plaque, which made it happen. Tommy’s corporate support (and personal, too) was also in conjunction with the encouragement, “pushing” and friendship from the late Ivan Bart, formerly IMG Models. Bart, who was a dear friend of Herman and Mallis, passed in October. His husband Grant Greenberg was in attendance yesterday.

NYFW was born during the 1990s when the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s president,  Herman, and CFDA, executive director Fern Mallis, first produced the shows in Bryant Park where they were held for 18 years and trademarked as “7th on Sixth.”

The unveiling brought out Dee Hilfiger, Barbara Blair (president, Garment District Alliance), Yeohlee Teng, Jeffrey Banks, Charlotte Neuville, Lisa Silhanek, Peter Davis, Sal Cesarini, Josh Bell, Steven Kolb,  Judy Licht, Marylou Luther, Jim McMullan, Fred Rottman, and Ku-Ling Yurman (Stan’s niece) and Stephanie Mallis (Fern’s sister).

Fern Mallis, Grant Greenberg, Jeffrey Banks

Tommy Hilfiger, Steven Kolb

The group celebrated after with a reception at Bryant Park Grill.

Congratulations!

Images: Jelo Pacana for Angelito Jusay Photography

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

 

Avatar

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

You may also like

Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence To Pop-Up...

Bulgari Taps Mary Katrantzou, Gisele’s Sleek Shoe...

Karlie Kloss’ Bedford Media Relaunches LIFE Magazine,...

Inside The amfAR Gala In Palm Beach,...

Girls 2.0? Intel On Lena Dunham’s Next...

Why Margaret Zhang Is Leaving Vogue China,...

Hanging Out With Halima Aden Before The...

The Daily’s NYFW Issue Has Landed!!!! Peep...

Tommy Hilfiger Gets Ready To Take On...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.