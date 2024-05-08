Stan Herman and Fern Mallis Honored with Bryant Park Bench

The Met Gala wasn’t the only big fashion moment this week. Fashion legends Stan Herman and Fern Mallis were honored yesterday morning in Bryant Park at the unveiling and dedication of a marble bench, emblazoned with a shiny bronze plaque, with their names and celebrating their founding of “7th on Sixth.”

Tommy Hilfiger and Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership, were on hand to welcome guests and introduce the honorees. Hilfiger sponsored the bench plaque, which made it happen. Tommy’s corporate support (and personal, too) was also in conjunction with the encouragement, “pushing” and friendship from the late Ivan Bart, formerly IMG Models. Bart, who was a dear friend of Herman and Mallis, passed in October. His husband Grant Greenberg was in attendance yesterday.

NYFW was born during the 1990s when the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s president, Herman, and CFDA, executive director Fern Mallis, first produced the shows in Bryant Park where they were held for 18 years and trademarked as “7th on Sixth.”

The unveiling brought out Dee Hilfiger, Barbara Blair (president, Garment District Alliance), Yeohlee Teng, Jeffrey Banks, Charlotte Neuville, Lisa Silhanek, Peter Davis, Sal Cesarini, Josh Bell, Steven Kolb, Judy Licht, Marylou Luther, Jim McMullan, Fred Rottman, and Ku-Ling Yurman (Stan’s niece) and Stephanie Mallis (Fern’s sister).

The group celebrated after with a reception at Bryant Park Grill.

Congratulations!

Images: Jelo Pacana for Angelito Jusay Photography

