Gigi Hadid has been unveiled as the first cover star of i-D’s Summer issue. For her appearance, the “supermodel and supermom” was photographed in black and white, styled exclusively in looks by The Row and photographed by Daniel Jackson.

For her cover interview, Hadid spoke to i-D’s fashion features director, Osman Ahmed, and opened up about raising her baby daughter Khai with partner Zayn Malik, and how the couple are navigating raising a child of mixed race heritage. “We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves,” she said.

“Because both of our parents are their own heritage. We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!’. That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life.”

The 26-year-old also delved into her own relationship with her identity and where she fits in the world as someone who claims multiple racial roots on her mother and father’s sides. Hadid told Ahmed: “In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage. You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially. Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know?”

The always in-demand model teased what’s next for her, as she settles into her role as a young mother. Excitingly for her millions of dedicated fans, Hadid said that she does have the idea of launching her own brand firmly placed on her to-do list.

“I love the creative part and anything that’s behind the scenes is really fun for me,” she said. “I’m working on design ideas in terms of my own brand and I’m narrowing that down to a niche that I think would be cool to bring into the world with my name attached to it. It must be liberating working on something for yourself. I’m thinking about the environment that I want to put myself in. Now that I’m a mom, I love the idea of going to the same office or studio or whatever that is multiple days a week, with the same crew, the same people, maybe a little playroom that I can make for Khai at work. Having something that’s more settled than being in a different country on a different set and with a different photographer every day.”

Watch this space—if Gigi Hadid builds it, they will come.

