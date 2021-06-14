Chrissy Teigen Pens Apology Letter After Widespread Bullying Accusations: “I Was A Troll, Full Stop. And I Am So Sorry”

Chrissy Teigen took to Medium today to write an open letter of apology, after weeks of accusations that she had bullied stars including Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, and Farrah Abraham when they were younger. The model-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur said “it had been a very humbling” time.

In response to the “old awful, awful, awful” tweets that had resurfaced, which also resulted in lost licensing and endorsement deals with various retailers, Teigen said she is “truly ashamed” of her behavior.

In her post, she said, “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.” She added, “I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others—and more than just a few—who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.”

Teigen explained that while she knows there is “simply no excuse” for her trolling, she blames her insecurity and immaturity. She said,” When I first started using social media, I had so much fun with it…In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”

Referring to her “asshole past” she laments how she was “hurting young women” but urges people to believe that she is now “more empathetic”—and points to the irony of being on the receiving end of online trolling herself.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

“I’m telling you this for context, not seeking or deserving any sympathy. There’s no justification for my behavior. I’m not a victim here. The subjects of your sympathy — and mine — should be those I put down. The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY.”

In conclusion, the 35-year-old promised, “I’m going to keep working to be the best version of myself for EVERYONE. Everyone deserves better — even my detractors. And better is what you can expect from me. The world needs more kindness and love and I want to contribute to it. I’ve been on a path of self-improvement for the past decade and that path is going to continue…I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it. And if not, that’s okay too. That’s something I work on being more okay with every day. I know I let you down, but I hope I can make you proud. It’s been a heavy few weeks, so I’m going to take some more time to focus on things that are most important — being with my family and taking care of myself. We are all more than our worst moments. I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

The post can be read here.

