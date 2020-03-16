Gigi Hadid’s Harper’s Bazaar Cover Is What We Needed Today

With this news cycle, the reveal of Gigi Hadid’s April cover for Harper’s Bazaar is exactly the distraction we’re looking for right now. The cover was shot by Sølve Sundsbø with styling by George Cortina. Inside she’s interviewed by famous pals such as Kacey Musgraves, Jimmy Fallon, Tayor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, and Antoni Porowski.

Virgil Abloh asked Hadid if hypothetically she was to host an arts-and-crafts festival at her farm what activities would be on the schedule and what eight items would be on the cheese board for guests. Weren’t you curious? Hadid gave Abloh a thorough list of activities: “(a) Cake decorating with Duff’s Cakemix; bouquet-making with Popupflorist; body molds with Misha Japanwala; glassblowing class with Charged Glassworks; pasta art with Saltyseattle; ceramics with Forest Ceramic Co.; poetry with Cleo Wade; Rice Krispies Treats art with Misterkrisp; and bread art with Konel Bread. And (b) French baguette; Dutch Gouda; Prairie Breeze cheddar; Brie; truffle honey, quince paste, or fig spread; tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers; meat paired with cheese (I’d ask a cheese expert at a shop—my favorite is Murray’s Cheese in New York); and Castelvetrano olives.” There we have it.

Serena Williams asked the IMG Model how she’s stayed so “humble, loving, and down-to-earth?” “I think that I’ve always seen myself the same,” Hadid said. “Although I’ve had dreams come true and gotten to experience so much, my inner dialogue has always been one of self-reflection and keeping integrity as my main focus in everything I do. I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I’m a Taurus, whether that has anything to do with it or not … Haha … But I’ve always felt a connection to when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the timing of the earth. I trust that everything we go through, good or bad, is for the better. I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continuously trying to grow and do their best.”



Porowski asked when she discovered mashed potatoes and french fries as a thing to eat. “I don’t remember exactly what night this was, but it was probably after a few passion fruit martinis at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks, which makes my favorite mashed potatoes on the planet.” she said. “We must have run out of ketchup, so I dipped the fries in the mashed potatoes—and eureka!”

The Harper’s Bazaar’s April issue is out on March 24th.

