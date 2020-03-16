Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Major Retailers Shutting Down to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus (Business Insider)

More and more major American retailers are voluntarily closing up shop for at least the next two weeks to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Many of them, including Urban Outfitters and Nike, have confirmed that the will pay employees for lost wages during this period. That list also includes Glossier, Abercrombie & Fitch, Everlane, Reformation, Lululemon, Lush, REI, and Under Armour.

Gary Wassner’s Advice to the Fashion Industry During the Coronavirus Crisis (WWD)

Entrepreneur Gary Wassner has some very good advice for the fashion industry during this difficult time and it all boils down to three Cs: communication, cooperation, and, most importantly, compassion. “All parties must cooperate,” writes Wassner. “If the industry hopes to come out of this intact, then we must work with one another, not against. This means being understanding, communicative, open to extending terms when necessary, and generally having compassion for those suffering from this terrible situation. It doesn’t mean threatening and insisting upon payments and concessions that aren’t possible at this moment in time. It means accepting the inevitable and figuring out how to best cope with it. Yes, it will be painful for everyone. No one benefits here outside of the opportunity to generate trust and goodwill that will last far beyond the duration of this crisis.”

LVMH Using Perfume and Cosmetic Factories to Produce Free Hand Sanitizer for France (CNBC)

On Sunday, the French luxury conglomerate announced that it is preparing its perfume and cosmetics factories to start producing hydroalcoholic gel, which it will deliver for free to French authorities and the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest hospital system in Europe. “Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Closes Bars, Restaurants, and Entertainment Venues (NYC.gov)

Yesterday, Mayor de Blasio announced that he would be signing an Eecutive order, effective Tuesday March 17 at 9:00 AM, limiting restaurants, bars, and cafes to food takeout and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. “This is not a decision I make lightly,” he said. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality. We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

Seamless to Stop taking Commissions From Independent Restaurants (Business Insider)

In order to reduce some of the financial burden on independent restaurants during this difficult time, Seamless is waving their commission fees. They are also offering a new “contact-free” delivery option at checkout.

Sophie Theallet Sues H&M (The Fashion Law)

And in non-Coronavirus-related fashion news, designer Sophie Theallet is suing H&M in a New York federal court for allegedly stealing an original black and marigold print from her and then beating her to market. The suit also alleges that H&M stole the overall “look and feel – e.g., flowing dresses and a loungey jumpsuit” – of her designs.

