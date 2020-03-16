Denim is anything but casual this season. Get luxe in varying shades (and fades) of this American classic courtesy of the best designers from across the globe.

1. Balmain Chain-Embellished Sleeveless Denim Dress, $1,566

2. Zadig & Voltaire Rocky ZV Quilted Jeans Bag, $398

3. Louis Vuitton LV Circle Reversible Bracelet, $530

4. Max Mara Skinny-Fit Denim Jeans in Ultramarine, $255

5. Ray-Ban Round Craft Sunglasses in Blue Denim, $206

6. Gucci Belted Denim Jumpsuit, $3,500

7. Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105 Denim Sandals, $570

8. AKRIS Gera Jacket in Cotton Denim Stretch, $2,490 9. Mugler Denim Peplum Blouse, $588

10. Balenciaga BB Denim Mules, $528

