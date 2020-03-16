Chic ReportPalm Beach

10 Chic Ways to Dress Up Denim

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Chanel Spring 2020, Balmain Spring 2020, Brandon Maxwell Spring 2020 (IMaxTree)

Denim is anything but casual this season. Get luxe in varying shades (and fades) of this American classic courtesy of the best designers from across the globe.

1. Balmain Chain-Embellished Sleeveless Denim Dress, $1,566

2. Zadig & Voltaire Rocky ZV Quilted Jeans Bag, $398

3. Louis Vuitton LV Circle Reversible Bracelet, $530

 

4. Max Mara Skinny-Fit Denim Jeans in Ultramarine, $255

5. Ray-Ban Round Craft Sunglasses in Blue Denim, $206

6. Gucci Belted Denim Jumpsuit, $3,500

7. Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105 Denim Sandals, $570

8. AKRIS Gera Jacket in Cotton Denim Stretch, $2,4909. Mugler Denim Peplum Blouse, $588

 

 

10. Balenciaga BB Denim Mules, $528

