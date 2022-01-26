Get Hyped! Seven Household Name Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner—taking place from February 1-5, to be exact. As we get prepped and excited for what’s set to be the event’s largest-ever showcase of 500+ showrooms, we’re ensuring you have a cheat sheet to success by calling out some of our favorites. Next up: seven brands that need little introduction to us New Yorkers. Here’s some notable names to memorize ahead of your visit.

7 for all Mankind

A combination of contemporary and casual styles, 7 for all Mankind offers the best selection for your everyday look options! With sustainability on its mind, the brand is on a journey to design and produce beautiful product with a focus on better for-the-environment materials, and practices that will reduce their impact on the planet. In conjunction with its newest FibreTrace capsule, the denim-centered brand is aiming to have 80% of its product to be made of sustainable properties by 2023.

Atelier New York

Chic, innovative, and modern, Atelier New York brings us luxury styles at affordable prices. Originally a boutique known for its curation of brands, it now offers its own collections of luxury womenswear to the public too. Getting a piece of downtown NY style has never been easier.

Lafayette 148

Luxury meets business at Lafayette 148. Offering womenswear styles that can easily transition from the office to dinner and drinks, their collections are full of of uncompromising quality, luxurious materials, flawless construction, and a modern, New York sensibility. It’s safe to say, the designs are as dynamic as the customers who wear them!

Steve Madden

New York-raised footwear company Steve Madden aims to get you in the flyest styles—every single season. With a founder as eclectic as its collections, Steve Madden has solidified its position in the market with over 30 years of success. Having collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and Winnie Harlow, the brand has become a household name in the US and even abroad, with 225 retail locations globally!

Zadig and Voltaire

Zadig & Voltaire has created a diverse universe that thrives in the in-between. Not just for him or her, day or night, or work or leisure, the Parisian fashion house redefines modern femininity with wild, free, and rock-fueled wardrobe essentials that embody strength and sensuality. With a rough and undone vibe to it, the house consistently offers its customers with modern styles for a custom lifestyle.

Articles of Society

Not only does Articles of Society offer consumers superior jeans at an affordable price, the LA-based brand uses the same high-quality fabrics, fit standards, and craftsmanship as its competition but sports a price tag that is four times less! In the process of cultivating a unique and influential brand, Articles of Society has committed itself to transforming the denim industry from the inside-out.

Barbour

Existing in nature doesn’t need to be technical, and Barbour is making sure of it. Combining their love for the outdoors with style, their collections are effortless, versatile, and practical. Perfect for taking a hike around the wilderness or simply layering up before you hit the town, Barbour has got you covered with a wide selection of styles.

