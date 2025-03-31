Chic Report

Formal Brands To Watch During Atlanta Buying Week!

The inaugural event will feature a range of eveningwear for buyers and retailers to discover

by Aaron Royce
Mac Duggal Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Mac Duggal), Justin Alexander Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Justin Alexander)

April Buying Week is almost here, delivering the next wave of top apparel, formalwear, and accessories for buyers and retailers in Atlanta, Georgia. Formal Brands is a major part of the new initiative, featuring special occasion attire spanning bridal, prom, homecoming, and more special occasion categories for the season ahead. Below, check out top brands to know presenting at AtlantasMart from April 1 to 4.

La’Agra

La’Agra was launched with the goal of combining South Asian craftsmanship and culture with contemporary silhouettes. Designer Rekha Ananthanpillai first founded her label in 2022, following a lengthy business career. Now, just over two years later, La’Agra’s become known for its silky dresses, skirts, and tops accented with tonal colors, delicate lace, and more.

(Courtesy of La’Agra)

Justin Alexander 

Justin Alexander‘s elegant designs have made the brand one to watch in the eveningwear market since it launched in 1946 as T&G Bridal. The label often combines vintage eras with classic and modern bridal silhouettes, ensuring each dress holds truly timeless elements. Known for its range of romantic dresses, Justin Alexander will notably be showing its new lines, Justin Alexander Signature and Adore by Justin Alexander, for the first time at April Buying Week.

(Courtesy of Justin Alexander)

Mac Duggal 

Light-hesrted elegance is essential to Mac Duggal. The eveningwear brand is renowned for its enchanting, feminine pieces, from minidresses to flowing gowns accented with floral prints, embroidered blossoms, bows, and more.

(Courtesy of Mac Duggal)

Jovani 

Glitz and glamour are core to Jovani, which specializes in eye-catching dresses for any occasion. The label’s particularly known for its prom and bridal designs, often embellished with glistening crystals, sequins, shimmering jacquard, glittering lace, and more statement-making details.

(Courtesy of Jovani)

