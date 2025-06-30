Beach-Ready Resort Trends To Know During Atlanta Apparel’s August Market!

Atlanta Apparel is back! The buying market will return to AmericasMart Atlanta from August 5 to 8, presenting the latest ready-to-wear and accessories to buyers and key leaders in the retail space. Nautical themes are certainly in full swing as the summer season begins, with aesthetics from “fisherman-core” to “sardine girl summer” reigning on social media—and we’re highlighting some of the top styles to know below. From fashion to accessories, take a glimpse into the essential beach-worthy trends to keep in mind right now, especially ahead of Atlanta Apparel’s fisherman core-themed kickoff party next month!

Oceanic Jewelry

Baubles that looked plucked fresh from the ocean are ideal for adorning yourself with this summer. Swinging necklaces with shell-shaped pendants or organic pearls will bring an instantly beachy touch to any look. A similar relaxed ethos can be found in rings, bracelets, and earrings with adornments like starfish and aquatic fauna, as well as rounded layered strands that bring sailing to mind instantly, seen in brands like Cristina Sabatini.

Fisherman Style

Dressing like you’re about to hit the docks is all the rage right now! “Fisherman-core,” nodding to the practical fishing profession, includes utilitarian pieces that can be easily worn all day long—and hold up against the slipperiest of terrains, too. Think comfy rugby shirts, tank tops, weather-resistant barn jackets, and single-color shorts. The look can be boosted further with soft hard and sunglasses, offered from labels from FREYRS.

Netting Knits

Mermaid and aquatic glamour is always a top summer trend—which you can further embrace with lightweight summer knits. Smooth, soft sweaters with an open weave are both chic and practical, keeping you ventilated while instantly elevate the simplest silk skirts or trousers with their open weaves—like new silhouettes from Milio Milano. We advise layering yours over a simple tank top to further enhance its textures and colors!

Beach-To-Bar Dressing

One of our favorite looks of the season is versatile dressing, where your looks at the beach can easily transfer to going out moments later. Lightweight, colorful and printed cover-ups, tops, and dresses layered over bathing suits can easily be styled on their own for a night on the town—or draped over your swimwear! Look to labels like Milio Milano and Queen of Sparkles for breezy pieces to literally wear from day to night—and don’t forget to embrace beach-ready dressing full-on with lightweight embroidered and woven bags from brands like Spartina 449, Readelink, and Tiana NY.

All images: Courtesy of Atlanta Apparel

