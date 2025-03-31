April Buying Week is almost here, delivering the next wave of top apparel, formalwear, and accessories for buyers and retailers in Atlanta, Georgia. Ahead of the inaugural event, we caught up with Michael Stars founder Suzanne Lerner on her brand’s highlights and advancements, career successes, and what she’s looking forward to during the week! Below, discover Lerner’s reflections and more before visiting AtlantasMart from April 1 to 4.

You’ve run your brand Michael Stars since 1986—that’s nearly 40 years! What are the secrets to your success over the decades?

We’ve always challenged ourselves to create high-quality fashion that’s timeless, contemporary, and made to last—pieces meant to be passed down to the next generation. I love it when people tell me about their first Michael Stars tee and how their daughters raid their closets for our tees and sweaters! Being cross-generational is so important for a fashion brand, and it’s something we truly embody. It’s not just about quality—it’s about how our clothing becomes part of people’s lives. One of the reasons we’ve been able to maintain that quality is because we made a decision early on to produce the majority of our clothing in Los Angeles. We’re close to production and that’s been key to ensuring high levels of quality. The decision to produce in LA was not only about ensuring quality, it was also about creating opportunity for our community. Producing locally also allows us to support our broader business ecosystem and keep jobs in the community. That’s been part of our DNA from the beginning, and it’s something our customers really value. Our dedication to community and quality has inspired us to continuously evolve as a brand. We built and grew our direct-to-consumer business, engaging on social media with influencers who share our values, and formed strategic partnerships with partners like ThredUP for sustainability and Stitch Fix for curated styling. We’ve also celebrated our heritage with our vintage truck and pop-up events.But our mission and purpose have always been about more than just clothing. We’ve always believed in using our platform to make an impact. Through the Michael Stars Foundation—which we started over 20 years ago — equality , mentorship programs, voter engagement, and emergency relief efforts. Ultimately, people connect with our brand on a much deeper level because we wear values on our sleeves!

Michael Stars specializes in T-shirts, dresses, and luxe casual separates. What are three qualities that make the brand stand out within the marketplace?

Our collections are never trendy but always contemporary and timeless, and high quality. The opposite of fast fashion! The majority of our clothing is produced in LA – we’re huge believers in “Made in America”. We’re a women-owned and led company, made up of 80% women.

What are some core moments you can recall that expanded Michael Stars’ brand presence and production over the years?

We love collaborations built around social impact. First major collaboration and campaign was with Gloria Steinem, Voto Latino, and Black Voters Matter to raise awareness around voter registration. In November 2024, we partnered with renowned celebrity stylist and founder of The Period Abundance Foundation, Karla Welch, for a collaborative t-shirt. A portion of the proceeds from the Karla-designed tee went directly to the foundation’s work to eradicate period poverty. We’re proud to say we’re longtime partners of Supima, and Evereve. In 2022, we launched a capsule collection inspired by the original screen-printed tees that put our brand on the map back in 1986. In 2023, we partnered with Puppets & Puppets for a capsule collection featuring our archival Shine fabric. The collection, which debuted on the runway at NYFW, updated these iconic pieces to fit within a modern woman’s wardrobe.

You operate your business in Los Angeles, and show in Atlanta. What makes the southern US an important marketplace for Michael Stars?

I find that in the Southern market people are looking for fashion that blends style with versatility and comfort—that’s why people are drawn to our brand in this market. Michael Stars tees, dresses, gauze and linen create a great foundation to help create an effortless yet polished look. You can feel confident in any situation, knowing what you’re wearing looks great, feels good, and behind the scenes is easy to care for.

Activism for racial and LGBTQIA+ equality and reproductive rights are a huge part of your life and business for decades. Why are these specific causes so important to you and close to your heart?

I am passionate about two things: gender and racial equity, and business. And I like to say the equality is good for business and business is good for equality! As I was coming up in the fashion business, I found my path forward blocked because of my gender. It didn’t matter how much talent I displayed, or how hard I worked. So I struck out on my own and became an entrepreneur—building several companies to gain the freedom, as a woman, to forge my own path. When Michael and I started Michael Stars we knew that we wanted to be a company where everyone had the opportunity to grow. The good news is that overall we’ve advanced equality over the past 25 years. So today, we’re no longer breaking new ground but we are fighting rollbacks in equality. I believe we can overcome these, but only if every generation steps up to fight. That’s why I’ve devoted my life to equality, why my company stands by those values, and why we use our platform to amplify others’ voices.

You’ve also founded the Michael Stars Foundation to raise funds for various equality-focused causes. What advice do you have for business owners looking to expand their philanthropic footprint?

We were one of the first smaller companies to start our own foundation. It’s not difficult to do, and it really helps you focus your giving on what matters most to you. I’m a big believer in grassroots organizations because they have boots on the ground in their communities and truly understand what their communities need. Always take the time to define your values and align your philanthropy with them. And when you give, don’t attach too many strings. I call it “frictionless giving”—once you’ve decided to support an organization, give unrestricted funds so they can apply it where they need it most. Most well-run nonprofits do this really well.

What are you looking forward to during Atlanta Buying Week in April?

I’m looking forward to visiting Atlanta Market as I haven’t been in a while. I’m excited to show our product for Fall 2025, and connecting with my buyers!

All images: Courtesy of Suzanne Lerner

