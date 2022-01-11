Bigger Is Better! Atlanta Apparel Is Back With Its Largest Ever Brand Offering

Have you heard the word? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from February 1-5, it’s returning with its most expansive brand collection to date. Let us count the reasons to be excited! Spoiler alert: 500 showrooms, 330 temporary exhibits, and more, more, more chances to discover the next big thing.

For the first installment of events this year, taking place once again at the conveniently-located AmericasMart downtown, Atlanta Apparel is also welcoming nine new showrooms and two expanded showrooms to its premiere 2022 market. Together, the 500+ showrooms will bring what’s new and noteworthy to the fore across women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel, accessories, jewelry, and shoes in the immediates, Spring Summer, and Autumn Winter categories. (Stick with us as we delve more into the must-visit brands over the next two weeks!)

As for the other draws, Atlanta Apparel’s famed amenities are waiting for vendors and exhibitors alike. Think: curated lounges, food and beverage offerings, morning coffee, photo opportunity installations, two daily happy hours, live music and a live DJ, partnerships, and orientation sessions led by Sarabeth Jackson, director of buyer engagement for apparel.Furthermore, the event organizers have also been hard at work to bring a 360 Glam Cam, a cappuccino bar, and a candy bar to AmericasMart this time around. Delicieux!

“The apparel industry is booming back, and exhibit sales and pre-registration are both strong leading up to our first market of 2022 as a result,” said Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel, said in a release. “We couldn’t be more excited for our vendors’ continued success, and we are looking forward to offering our buyers Atlanta Apparel’s largest-ever sourcing experience.”

Stick with us this week as we unveil brands, trends, happenings, and more—you won’t want to miss it. In the meantime, register at atlanta-apparel.com. See you there!

