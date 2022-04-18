From Best Dressed To Best Fêtes! All The Coachella Buzz You Missed This Weekend

Talk about a weekend to remember in the Coachella Valley! Music fans, celebrities, and every influencer you can think of gathered in Indio’s Empire Polo Club for the moment they’ve been waiting—and shopping—for all year long. The festival, which hasn’t graced your Instagram feed since 2019, kicked off in style on Thursday with a maxed-out itinerary of pool parties, afternoon soirées, and ’gram-worthy outfit photo ops from all your favorite content creators. Of course, the festival’s two-year hiatus has made its return even more of a talking point, and the fashion and fun speak for itself. If you weren’t able to chalk up the cost of a ticket (and then sell your arm and leg for an Airbnb), we’ve got you covered. Scroll on for some of Weekend One’s most memorable highlights…

Flashy festival fêtes

From pool dips to invite-only after parties, there was no shortage of celebrations for the event’s long-awaited return. Also back for IRL fun was the Revolve Festival, which ensured everyone who’s anyone in Hollywood was chauffeured to La Quinta for mélange of celebrity sightings, exclusive entertainment, and a dizzying array of festival looks. [Editor’s note: REVOLVE Festival is now affiliated with Coachella itself.]

Organized in partnership with The h.wood Group, the two-day affair featured cocktails courtesy of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Shay Mitchell’s Onda, a pampas grass step and repeat, balloons in pools, food trucks, guest performances and, of course, a ferris wheel of its own. As for those in attendance? Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Jas Tookes, Peyton List, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Poppy Delevigna, Kit Keenan, Chanel Iman, Josephine Skriver, the D’Amelio sisters, and many, many more!

Also offering up a warm welcome to A-Listers was H&M—namely, with its kitschy new concept, Hôtel Hennes. For the weekend festivities, the outpost hosted a star-studded poolside soirée and a follow-up garden brunch. Find ‘hotel guests’ below!

It doesn’t stop there! BDG, publisher of NYLON and The Zoe Report, took to Palm Springs for fêtes of its own. With NYLON House, influencers such as Model Roz and Emma Chamberlain flocked to a private estate all weekend long and enjoyed activations from MCM and e.l.f Cosmetics and music, including sets by DJ Peggy Gou, Layla Benitez, and Deroos

Meanwhile, ZOEasis was exactly what it sounds like: a desert oasis in the center of the action, hosted by Rachel Zoe. Guests, including Behati Prinsloo, Ava Philippe, Keke Palmer, and Nicole Scherzinger were invited to enjoy refreshments, take advantage of brow-shaping services and get down to DJs Amrit and Chloé Caillet. Peek below!

In other party news… guests also showed up in their festival best at Paris Hilton’s favorite Coachella pastime: Neon Carnival. Hosted by the reality starlet herself, the million-dollar event was a decennial celebration, as well as a nod to all things millennials: tequila and the metaverse. Sponsored by Don Julio and inspired by Hilton’s very own digital world, the party had everything from DJ sets to bumper cars… oh, and a ferris wheel. We’re sensing a theme… Despite the seemingly open invitation situated in Hilton’s Instagram bio—“Babes, come party with me at @NeonCarnival”—the party was strictly invite-only. Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, Timothée Chalamet, and more showed face. Now that’s hot!

Who stole the stage at Coachella

A lineup for the books! Sure, there was no Beyoncé—or Kanye—to be found on stage, but there was Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, a very sparkly Harry Styles, and more. Cameos were the trend of the weekend, with Shania Twain, Post Malone, Tyga, Khalid, Rico Nasty, and SnoopDogg among those making surprise appearances.

Mr. Styles himself kicked off the weekend, with his headlining performance on Friday night. We’ll give you two guesses as to who was going Wilde in his front row! The notorious dresser dazzled on stage with a fully-sequined number by Gucci, which was first seen when he performed in New York City last year. Megan Thee Stallion then commenced “hottiechella” with a metallic skin-baring Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and soft-launch of her new single, while Billie Eilish made history as Coachella’s youngest headlining talent.

A quick night’s sleep later, festival goers were up and at ’em once more to sing along to Doja Cat and Finneas, among others. And who else to wrap up the weekend other than The Weeknd himself! The musician, who replaced festival drop-out Kanye West, closed out his set with a rendition of ‘Save Your Tears’—accompanied by a voicemail by ex-boo Bella Hadid. Spicy!

The Weeknd really made an outro on “Save Your Tears” with a Bella Hadid apology voicemail at Coachella pic.twitter.com/NFORB6KKqi — 😮‍💨 (@hxsvx7) April 18, 2022

Best dressed boho babes

Two years was evidently a long time for the ticket holders at this year’s installation to plan their attire—and the outfits are proof. Synonymous with boho chic fashion, the event has always welcomed an abundance of style moments. From the talent on stage all the way to the influencers snapping their pics by the ferris wheel, this year proved yet again that the event is just as much a runway as it is a concert venue.

As for most memorable moments! Phoebe Bridgers also shone in a Gucci number. In a nod to the apparent runway hue of the season, singer-songwriter Conan Gray wore a hot pink Valentino number for his stage debut, and paired it with coordinating gloves and platform heels to match. Couture aside, it’s clear that metallic was top of mind—from Vanessa Hudgens’ metallic mesh cover-up to Emma Chamberlain’s gold romper and Paris Hilton’s sparkly mesh corset dress. Others, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber included, opted for the shirtless options. Catch a glimpse of this year’s best dressed attendees below.

Now, time for some much-needed R&R! See you this weekend for more fireworks, ’fits, and fun…

