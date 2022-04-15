Daily News: What Makes Sienna Miller Tick, The LGBT Community Center’s Annual Bash Raises $1.8 Million, Dotdash Meredith Discontinues Martha Stewart Mag, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

New Yorkers fundraise a staggering $1.8 million at The Center’s annual gala

Passion was to be found in abundance at Cipriani Wall Street last night, as some 700 proud LGBT community members and allies joined together to raise funds for beloved organization, The Center. Guests listened to rousing, emotive, humorous, and poignant speeches which had the room on its feet for countless standing ovations throughout the event. Gathering in-person for the first time since 2019, this year’s installment honored philanthropists Tim Gill and Scott Miller, renowned transgender activist Cecilia Gentili, and Bank of America for their tireless work to further LGBTQ rights. The dinner program also featured renowned civil rights lawyer Mary Bonauto, who presented the inaugural Edie Windsor Trailblazer Award to Miller and Gill. (Windsor was a key player in the tireless fight for marriage equality.) Kathy Hochul, New York State Governor, also spoke about the importance of allyship in light of recent policies in states like Florida and Texas. “This is what New York is all about. We embrace each other. We embrace our individuality,” she said. LaLa B. Zannell, Trans Justice Campaign Manager for the American Civil Liberties Union, presented Cecilia Gentili with the Visibility Award and Geoff Greener, chief risk officer, accepted the Corporate Impact Award on behalf of Bank of America. Glennda Testone, The Center’s executive director explained that funds raised at the black tie affair would help The Center continue to provide vital support for LGBTQ New Yorkers. One person who spoke to that lifeline was Murray Hill, actor and comedian, who delivered a side-splittingly funny, yet heartfelt, speech about what The Center means to them. See below for a glimpse into the night.

Images: BFA

Dotdash Meredith shutters Martha Stewart Living

The latest print edition on the Dotdash Meredith chopping block? Lifestyle publication, Martha Stewart Living. Some 20 employees at the company’s New York office will be “impacted” by the decision, according to a company spokesperson. The May issue will be the last physical magazine, as the focus on marthastewart.com ramps up. This is the seventh Meredith Dotdash-owned title to cease publication this year, following the shock announcement in February that magazines including InStyle would pivot to digital only. The news was delivered to employees in an email from chief business officer Alysia Borsa, who said: “We are as enthusiastic as ever for the digital potential of the brand and will focus our full attention on growing the digital business.” Pour one out…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart)

Lee McQueen’s 1990s-era resume is up for grabs

Can you really put a price on owning a rare piece of fashion history? This month at the International Antiquarian Book Fair in New York City, a resume belonging to the late, great Lee McQueen will be up for auction. Compiled by the designer in either 1992 or 1993 when he was just 24-years-old, the curriculum vitae lists his Masters degree in Fashion as well as his four-year stint apprenticing on Saville Row. He also includes his personal interests as collecting photography books and following cult movies from the ’60s and ’70s. The document was in the possession of Alice Smith, McQueen’s friend, muse, and first-ever publicist (he famously paid her in clothes). The asking bid for the item starts at $1,000. Other fashion rarities to highlight include an autographed photo by Yves Saint Laurent, an Isaac Mizrahi fashion sketch, photos by Helmut Newton and Richard Avedon, and regency-period watercolors. You can find all the details about the event at the Park Avenue Armory, taking place from April 21-24, right here. Have your paddles at the ready, folks!

Sienna Miller dishes on what she can’t live without,

If you’re looking for us all weekend….don’t be! As well as binging on drug store chocolate, we’ll be spending the holiday devouring Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal. To whet our appetite, we’re reading up on lesser known facts about the series’ lead actress, Sienna Miller. The style star sat down with AirMail to reveal all, from what she has for brekkie (Marmite! Go figure!) to her favorite airline, artist, and more. Get your calorie-free fix here.

SIMON MILLER Swim is here

The mercury is finally rising in NYC, so here’s a splashy launch to have on your radar. SIMON MILLER has translated its signature vibrant, look-at-me prints and hues into a vacay-ready collection of swimwear: the Linkky One Piece and Bwai Bikini. The two options come in five bold prints, with the option to dive right in with matching sarongs and beach towels if you so please. To celebrate the new category, the brand has unveiled a ’70s-inspired campaign with drag queen Jonnie Reinhart and model Sarah Holt. Available now, prices start at $118. Get it in time for your next pool hang, here.

