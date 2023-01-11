The New York Fashion Week Calendar Is Here!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Drum roll, please. The CFDA has shared the American Collections Calendar ahead of New York Fashion Week, and there is much to discuss. From Rodarte making a highly-anticipated return to kick things off on Friday, February 10 to Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA, deciding to once more show in New York, here’s what you need to know.

The preliminary schedule features a staggering 75 runway shows and presentations. Among the returning brands and staples of the calendar are Altuzarra, Anna Sui, AREA, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, KHAITE, LaQuan Smith, LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others. Additionally, some brands will present their collections via activations or appointment days. Noticeably absent from the calendar as of now are Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford.

In terms of the new-new, first-time additions to the schedule include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon, and Zimo.

What are you waiting for? Get your neon highlighters out and start marking your diary ASAP—the calendar is available here:

See you in the front row, always.

