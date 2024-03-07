Seven Outerwear & Cashmere Brands To Check Out At Atlanta Apparel In April

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner! April market returns to AmericasMart from April 9-12, and as always, you can rely on your Daily to bring you the scoop ahead of time! Here’s your nifty need-to-know guide on the outerwear and cozy cashmere labels showing across the permanent and temporary showrooms this time around.

Barbour

Barbour creates high-end outerwear which was inspired by the family-owned company’s own ties to English country life. Dating back to 1894 when it was originally a British workwear brand meant for unpleasant weather, now the jackets are a fan favorite—even amongst celebrities and fashion connoisseurs. Barbour designs, manufactures, and markets waxed cotton outerwear as well as footwear and accessories, with some of their best sellers including the Classic Bedale Waxed Cotton and the quilted Annandale jacket. The company blends values of the British countryside with wit, grit, and glamor to make their unique and beloved pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbour (@barbour)

Minnie Rose

After successfully propelling Juicy Couture, Ugg, and True Religion into popularity—Lisa Shaller-Goldberg used her magic touch to start Minnie Rose in 2005. The lifestyle brand has since garnered a strong following of devoted fans who swear by the label’s cashmere and cotton. Minnie Rose is best known for its timeless and luxury feel, while keeping up to date with current styles for every season. The brand is well represented by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria, all of whom are often seen sporting Minnie Rose. Shaller-Goldberg wanted to attract strong and powerful women to her brand… and she certainly has created pieces that do just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Rose (@minnierosenyc)

27 Miles Malibu

In 2012, Ernie and Emily Vallorano were inspired by the beautiful landscapes of SoCal enough to be able to begin their brand 27 Miles Malibu. The brand meshes together the high fashion and street style that is representative of California culture. 27 Miles Malibu specializes in luxury cashmere pieces for both men and women. The husband and wife duo also prioritize sustainability and people as their company’s main principle. With their company they aim to put others and the environment first, while empowering individuals to embrace their individuality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 27 Miles Malibu (@27milesmalibu)

Kinross

Kinross Cashmere’s desire is to create original products that pull inspiration from nature. The elegant pieces are designed and hand-crafted to last a lifetime while meeting European standards for cashmere production. The Scottish brand stands for luxury in both their fashion for men and women. Beyond cashmere sweaters, the brand is known for their seasonal essentials such as scarves, gloves, hats, and more. For the last 20 years, each piece at Kinross has been thoughtfully made with the intention to stay in your closet longer than any other item.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinross Cashmere (@kinrosscashmere)

Vero Moda

Vero Moda is a leading brand in providing style at an affordable price for all women. As a company, Vero Moda is committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing the trendiest looks. Still, the emphasis is equally on timeless closet staples, ensuring that your pieces will be in your rotation for years to come. Pieces from the brand allow women to dress well and pay less, while still accessing high quality items. There’s a reason it’s been spotted on models like Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, and Kate Moss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERO MODA (@veromoda)

Bernardo Fashions

Bernardo Fashions has 42 years of experience in the game and has grown their brand by focusing on consumer desires. Starting in Montreal and moving to New York, the brand understood the desire for protective outerwear that didn’t sacrifice style. Their weather protective pieces are functional fashion that also provide comfort. Their main inspiration is their customers; everyday people going places while also making a fashion statement. Bernardo Fashions simultaneously incorporates sustainability into their ethos, by innovating eco-friendly products. The brand also focuses on encouraging women, especially present in their strongly female centric team. What started as a family owned business, has now expanded but still kept the same tight knit approach in their workforce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernardo Fashions (@bernardo_outerwear)

JayLey

Founded in 2008, with the intention to inspire and empower, JayLey clothing has since become a worldwide name. The company focuses on bold colors and designs that impact wardrobes, and pieces made to last forever that will inspire you to be your authentic self along the way. JayLey also uses innovative technology and designs to do their part in helping fashion be more sustainable. Their pieces can be found on various popular sites, as well as in stores across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayley Collection (@jayleycollection)

Register your interest, here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.