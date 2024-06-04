Formal Markets’ 2024 Bridal Market: Designers, Trends, & What To Know Before You Go!

It’s wedding season! As brides prepare for future nuptials, buyers for social occasion and bridal retailers will be looking ahead to Spring 2025 and sourcing early during Formal Markets’ two upcoming events— an Atlanta market from July 29 to August 2, and a Las Vegas market from August 11 to 13. In addition to Atlanta’s longtime presence in formal and occasionwear, bridal and wedding attire—from the big day to post-reception, bridesmaids, and more—can be discovered during both events, where stores can complete their orders early.

However, Formal Markets also has a special feature: exclusive designers. This season, Justin Alexander and Allure Bridals will only present their collections at the two above markets. Aside from early prep, this also allows retailers to see full collections on models, with ample time to review designs and write orders . Below, from brands to watch to details of all the market goings-on, discover everything you need to know in advance.

Who are this season’s exclusive bridal designers?

Justin Alexander and Allure Bridals will exclusively show their latest bridal collections at both markets. Justin Alexander will double their showroom’s space to continue runway presentations, while Allure will also show a range of quinceañera and prom attire alongside its bridal line.

“We have chosen to exclusively showcase our products in Atlanta and Las Vegas,” said Justin Warshaw, creative director of Justin Alexander. “This decision allows manufacturers to exhibit together, simplifying the shopping experience for stores that carry multiple brands. Additionally, it enables us to present our collections earlier and deliver products ahead of peak season.”

Which brands will present at Atlanta Apparel?

Atlanta Apparel’s formal market will include scores of top brands showing bridal, prom, and formalwear, from Casablanca and Mon Cheri to prom favorites Jovani and Portia & Scarlett. Quinceañera lines from Allure, AMARRA, House of Wu, and Ragazza, and more will also be shown. Evening collection favorites Mac Duggal, Carla Ruiz Spain, and Bariano Australia will be showing as well for an international review of designers and more.

“Our recent acquisition of the popular Portia & Scarlett brand is giving us reason to celebrate by expanding our permanent market space at AmericasMart: a market that not only maintains an incomparable hold on the bridal and formalwear industries but also continues to be an asset to our business and total brand expansion,” said Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals. “The Atlanta shopping experience is always streamlined for our customers, ensuring a consistent and mutually successful buying season.”

When are Formal Markets happening this summer?

Formal Markets events, previously known under the VOW and World of Prom show names, take place this summer in early August. Formal Markets will run in Atlanta from July 29 to August 2. Just over a week later, the market will return to The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas from August 11 to 13. More information on the markets can be found on FormalMarkets.com.

Which events are happening at Formal Markets this summer?

Within both market campuses, Formal Markets will host a wide range of events and amenities for buyers. The market’s hallmark Mon Cheri Academy will take place live in Las Vegas on August 10, a typically packed retailer education event that takes formalwear stores through sales and training tactics to immediately improve their business acumen.

Where can you register for Formal Markets?

Retail and boutique buyers can register for Formal Markets through the Formal Markets website.

