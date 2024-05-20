Four Top Game Day Trends To Watch From Atlanta Apparel’s Fall 2024 Market!

Are you ready for football season? Atlanta Apparel is filled with inspirations for future sporting occasions—chief among them, Game Day. This time of year heralds the start of football season, allowing fans to arrive decked in their finest team colors across fashion, accessories, and much more. Below, we’re taking a glimpse at four top Game Day trends to note from Atlanta Apparel’s Fall 2024 market , which kicks off on June 4. You can register to attend and learn more on their website!

Statement bags

There’s always an occasion for some sparkle—especially on Game Day! Bags accented with prints, bold colors, metallic textures, and glitzy embellishments bring a personal touch to any outfit in the stands, while also showing further team spirit from your chosen hues. Just take a cue from labels like America & Beyond, Lisi Lerch, Caroline Hill, Jen & Co., and Jane Marie, whose bags make a statement on any Game Day outing.

Team spirit ties

Game Day accents are key to establishing team spirit—so dress accordingly! Layered wrist ties, themed hair ties, and more in your team colors bring any outfit a sporty, yet practical boost. Plus, nothing says “Game Day” like a ponytail cinched with colorful ties—just take a glimpse at signature accessories from brands like Jacqueline Kent, Caroline Hill, Mimi Wholesale, and more as key examples.

Court-core

Call it the Challengers effect, or the reign of pickleball fever—but retro sporting aesthetics are alive and well! Get ready to bring your wardrobe a burst of retro nostalgia with preppy pleated skirts, novelty sweaters and crewnecks, visors, and an array of crisp lace-up sneakers and tube socks. Brands like Steve Madden, Simply Southern, Blue B, Lovely Melody, and Dolce Vita—among others—are well-stocked to bring a dash of court style to Game Day.

Colorful jerseys

What says “Game Day” more than a jersey—or jersey-like top, depending on your preference—bursting with color? Themed short and long-sleeved tops are covered with themed accents and details that will make you instantly ready to cheer on the fields, from varsity stripes to football graphics and more. Pair yours with relaxed or distressed denim from labels like Mavi Jeans, Paige, Risen Jeans, and more for a perfect casual look fit for the stands.

All images: Courtesy of Atlanta Apparel.

