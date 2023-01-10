Atlanta Apparel Is Coming! And We Have The Intel You Need

New year, new Atlanta Apparel Market for your cal. February Market kicks of 2023 on January 31 and runs through February 4 at AmericasMart. Here’s what’s in store!

But first, note that Atlanta Apparel has ‘fine tuned’ its hours and events after listening to feedback pooled from attendees. That means the same full schedule and offering, in a new optimized calendar to better suit buyers and vendors.

For its first event of the year, Atlanta Apparel will showcase popular categories: Children’s, Athleisure & Lounge, and Spring/Summer ’23 across 11 floors of permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits. For February, Atlanta Apparel is also welcoming six new permanent showrooms: Brad Hughes & Associates (contemporary), Doug Lord Sales (contemporary), Flag and Anthem (women’s and men’s contemporary), O Marche (contemporary), Vigoss Denim (women’s and men’s denim), and UNOde50 (women’s and men’s accessories).

Also new this time around, Atlanta Apparel announces that it has expanded the duration of its first floor temporary exhibit offering, opening Floor 1 concurrently with permanent showrooms from Tuesday, January 31 through Friday, February 4. Here, Atlanta Apparel will showcase brands for four days, including GLAM, Ee:Some, and Umgee. Meanwhile, Floor 2 – 5 temporary exhibits will run Wednesday, February 1 through Friday, February 3.

Ensuring buyers have adequate time to source, permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits will now open at 8:30AM, and there’ll even be an option to make additional appointments with select showrooms on Saturday, February 4 too after the temporary exhibits close on Friday at 3PM.

“We are looking forward to ringing in the new year with expansive sourcing resources and only-in-Atlanta experiences,” said Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel.

As always, we’ll be highlighting the brands to know, the events to bookmark, and the trends to keep in mind before you visit AmericasMart. All that you have to do, is register your interest here. See you there!

