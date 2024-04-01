Atlanta Apparel is mere weeks away! April market returns to AmericasMart from April 9-12, and as always, you can rely on your Daily to bring you the scoop ahead of time! This time, we’re casting an eye across the most enticing brands to know in the formal category. Right this way!

Aerie Couture

Aerie Couture creates timeless designs in their handcrafted gowns that are perfect for any event. Each dress is carefully designed in the U.S. and can be made for events like proms, galas, or even attending weddings.

F.ILKK Collection

F.ILKK is a contemporary ready to wear women’s brand that began in 2018 by Fulya Ilkmen. The brand set out to create harmony between everyday clothes and couture. They blend the two by curating unique forms and silhouettes that pop with rich colors. Their pieces are designed and manufactured in Istanbul where they prioritize quality and craftsmanship. The brand is supported by numerous online influencers and fans across the globe.

GHRAIL

Ghrail is a New York City-based brand that centers around women’s contemporary pieces. The brand is often inspired by the latest trends and excel at making their pieces timely and stunning. Their beautifully crafted pieces are perfect for special occasions and making the wearer feel her best self. Ghrail creates ultra modern looks that are by women, for women.

Kaiane Designs

Kayane Mahrejian Raju created her brand in 2018, after struggling to find a wedding dress that felt like her. The difficult search for dresses resulted in Kayane designing her own dress. From there Kaiane Designs was born and has been producing elegant gowns ever since. Kaiane Designs was the founders opportunity to create a luxury brand for like-minded women. Their pieces work to empower the women wearing them in whatever way possible. In addition to making you look good, the brand also focuses on sustainability with a goal to reduce industry waste and lower their carbon footprint.

Anne Barge

Anne Barge caters to the modern bride who has classic taste, curating dresses for their special day. The brand began in 1999 out of Atlanta and has since then created numerous iconic collections. Anne Barge has mastered the ability to blend luxury and inclusivity, creating pieces for every bride. Recently the brand released their collection “Little White Dress” that completes a bride’s wardrobe. These pieces are perfect for pre and post wedding activities like engagement parties, showers, parties, dinners, and more.

Perfect Dress

The Perfect Dress is adequately named, as the brand’s main goal is to help every women find her perfect dress. The founder started the brand after struggling to find her daughter’s prom dress, and later noticing the chaos of waitlists and lines. She wanted to change the stressful experience into a beautiful one, making each girl feel like a princess. The store harnesses a boutique style of shopping to make the process fun and accessible to many. Their dresses extend beyond prom, and help many find outfits for anything from weddings to quinceañeras.

