Five Sustainable Brands To Obsess Over At Atlanta Apparel

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner! April market returns to AmericasMart from April 9-12, and as always, you can rely on your Daily to bring you the scoop ahead of time! Here’s your nifty need-to-know guide on buzzy labels doing their part when it comes to creating conscious fashion, showing across the permanent and temporary showrooms. Take note!

La Plage

Rooted in picturesque Beaufort, South Carolina, and handcrafted with love in Jaipur, India, La Plage, meaning “the beach” in French, marries Southern American charm with artisanal Indian artistry and traditions. Specializing in 100% cotton and silk blend garments, they’re all about embracing the slow, sustainable fashion movement. The brand’s aesthetic is pure escapist chic, offering a range of clothing that captures the heart of endless summers and feels as good as it looks.

Maison Hotel

Maison Hotel embodies the essence of bohemian luxury in their garments, drawing inspiration from the serenity of Ibiza’s free-spirited travelers. Born from a fusion of wanderlust and a chance encounter in Jaipur, the brand’s founders Amrit Balani and Samuel Macias continue to redefine easy elegance. With a commitment to slow fashion, Maison Hotel has earned a revered spot in over 700 boutiques worldwide, and a flagship store in Madrid.

7 For All Mankind

Founded in California and pioneering sustainable denim since 2000, luxe label 7 For All Mankind seamlessly blends luxury with responsibility. Known for their premium jeans, the brand focuses on sustainability, utilizing eco-friendly materials like Tencel™ and recycled yarns and embodying the ethos of ‘Better For All Mankind.’ Their signature blend of sophisticated style and sustainable practices has set new standards in the fashion industry, championing a greener future with every collection.

Just Jacqueline

Just Jacqueline is all about simplicity and elegance in their garments, offering staple wardrobe pieces that blend seamlessly into any look. Known for their distinguished ‘Just Jacqueline Jacket,’ the brand caters to the modern woman, finding reliability and style in her wardrobe.

Etta

Drawing from rich Scandinavian tradition and its natural landscape, Etta offers an innovative approach to clothing, with a wide range of garments in earthy hues and unique patterns. The brand’s signature customization feature, embodied in their “____etta” logo, underscores the brand’s commitment to celebrating every woman’s unique story and style.

