Five Brands Exhibiting At Las Vegas Apparel To Be Hyped About

We’re just one month out from Las Vegas Apparel! Kicking off on the West Coast from February 12-February 15, the follow-up to last August’s inaugural event promises the chance to discover over 50 brands showcasing contemporary, young contemporary, fashion accessories, plus size fashion, childrenswear, and more. Are you excited? Of course you are. Let’s delve into what brands to note before you head to World Market Center Las Vegas. Right this way….

Ces Femme

From boho blouses to the perfect denim cut-offs: this Los Angeles-based brand has you covered ahead of festival season.

ABLE

Nashville-based brand ABLE puts ethical fashion to the forefront by employing and empowering women susceptible to poverty. Furthermore, its pieces are on-trend and high quality. What’s not to love?

Taylor Shaye Designs

Fashion forward and fun accessories that won’t break the bank while delivering maximum pizazz? Look no further than Taylor Shaye’s quirky and eye-catching statement pieces.

Pixie Mood

Feel even better about your retail therapy by opting for something that’s both kind to the planet, animals, and sure to turn heads in the process. Pixie Mood’s vegan handbags use conscious materials, are climate positive, and biodegradable packaging is a non-negotiable too. Win, win!

Entro

In the mood for a new frock? Los Angeles-based Entro is always on the money. The fashion destination also has cute separates in the form of blouses, knitwear, kimonos, skirts, and trousers that are sure to make your heart skip a beat.

