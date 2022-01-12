Daily News: BRADY Is Now Shoppable, Rihanna Announces Five SavageXFenty Stores, All Eyes On Filippa K, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tom Brady’s apparel brand, BRADY, officially debuts today

After several weeks of anticipation and hype, sports fanatics and activewear lovers alike can finally shop BRADY: the brand from NFL legend Tom Brady. The quarterback’s first-ever venture into apparel, co-founded with fashion entrepreneur Jens Grede and designed by Dao-Yi Chow, brings together high performance fabrics with innovative fits for pieces that move seamlessly with you while you’re at the top of your game. The first drop consists of the TRAIN + LIVE systems—TRAIN being an offering of breathable and lightweight outerwear, t-shirts, tanks, pants, and shorts for exercising; and LIVE being comprised of functional performance pieces like utility jackets and hoodies tailored for everyday life and movement—with prices ranging from $20-$495. Form an orderly (virtual) queue and shop it here.

SavageXFenty Rih-tail is coming

Performer and mogul Rihanna took to Instagram to announce that her globally-successful lingerie brand, SavageXFenty, will open up five brick-and-mortar stores this year. The locations will open up shop in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. Her post, which has racked up one million likes, came complete with a rendering of the boutiques. Leave it to Rih to spice up the lingerie shopping experience!

Filippa K announces reboot and new creative director

Liisa Kessler has been named as creative director at elegant and minimalist Stockholm-based label Filippa K. As the new design lead at the brand, which was founded by Filippa Knutsson in 1993, Kessler brings an impressive background which involves stints at Saint Laurent, Lanvin, Y/Project, and Chloé. Since Knutsson stepped away from the business in 2019, the sustainably-minded brand had endured the hardships of the COVID pandemic, but new CEO Rikard Frost is hopeful about the future, telling Business of Fashion that the focus will be on growing the offering of high-end products and luxe denim, outerwear, accessories, and eyewear. Announcing Kessler’s appointment on Instagram, the brand said: “Having spent the past decade designing for some of the leading fashion houses in Paris, Liisa brings a wealth of experience to Filippa K. Her unique creative vision will build upon the house’s Scandinavian heritage while driving forward its mission of mindful consumption.” Her debut collection will be presented in June 2022. Bonne chance!

Page Sargisson will auction And Just Like That-featured jewelry in real time along with the show

Brooklyn-based fine jewelry designer Page Sargisson will have her distinctive pieces featured on tomorrow’s new episode of And Just Like That. But the stylish stars won’t just be wearing Sargisson’s designs! Indeed, the one-of-a-kind pieces will appear in a scene in which they’ll be auctioned off for Charlotte’s daughters’ school fundraiser. Viewers at home can also join in the fun, by trying to snap up the pieces—the 18KT Carved Sapphire Drop Earrings ($1,450) and 18KT Three Sapphire Necklace ($2,500)—in real time, with funds benefiting Read 718, a local nonprofit working to close the literacy gap in Brooklyn. Paddles at the ready!

Michael Kors teams up with ASHYA

Say hello to Michael Kors’ latest passion project—working with an emerging brand to help bring their offering to a worldwide audience. To coincide with his own 40th anniversary in the game, the New York-based designer has partnered on a collaboration with young accessories label ASHYA, founded by American/Jamaican duo Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece. The collab sees two limited-edition bags perfect for the busy city slicker on the go: the Multi Bag and the Ashley Bolo Bag. The meeting of the minds sees ASHYA’s gender-neutral and practical approach to accessories given a new guise thanks to the MK Signature logo print; albeit in a new pattern which is inspired by West African weaving techniques. Shop it online now!

Hair stylist to the stars Kristan Serafino launches first brand

What do Ryan Reynolds, Robert Pattinson, and Hugh Jackman have in common? Well, probably more than you think—but most importantly: master hair stylist and groomer Kristan Serafino. Today, the A-list-adored pro unveils her first foray into the grooming category with a blessedly simple concept titled THE BEST PASTE. The premise is rooted in how, when it comes to products, men want minimal fuss and maximum payoff. To find your ideal product, which has been reformulated and re-envisioned by Serafino herself, you can take a simple quiz online which will help you identify which of the five pastes is the right fit. What are you waiting for?

